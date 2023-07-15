RKG steps out the ‘Dark’

“We don’t feel safe anymore”.
That sad sentiment from soca/dancehall artiste echoes a general feeling of unease among the populace.
Everywhere you turn in T&T people are discussing the worrying rise in incidents of violent crime on the islands. In fact, as I write this piece my phone has already beeped twice with news alerts of murders in East and South Trinidad.
While many of us remain physically removed from the daily news, RKG recently found himself a part of those dreadful headlines after his family was subjected to a recent home invasion.
Armed bandits stormed the singer’s Arima home earlier this month, tied up his family members and made off with valuables. It’s a frightful ordeal the radio DJ says he wouldn’t “wish on my worst enemy”.
“I don’t wish that experience on my worst enemy. To have your family next to you and a gun pointed at you isn’t a nice feeling,” RKG told the Kitcharee during a heart to heart on Friday morning.
In the same breath the perpetually optimistic singer gave vocal thanks for their lives being spared, when so many others subjected to similar circumstances weren’t so lucky.
“At the same time, I’m grateful. It could have been worse. Thank God no one got hurt. My family is taking it one day at a time,” he added.
Finding comfort between the chords
Swimming in a pool of emotions and negative thoughts RKG turned to his most comforting outlet to make sense of the moments that followed: his music.
The talented songwriter penned “Dark (Blessing)”, a commentary on the negative energy pervading this land with an inspiring message of the light all nationals have within to overcome the darkness. The Aims Productions-directed music video for the Nyce Nation single is currently available on YouTube.
“The inspiration for the song came from the story of Cain and Abel in the Bible and the fact that that situation exists in society today,” he said singling out the loss of brotherhood as the reason young men are killing each other in T&T.
“I remember growing up and travelling to go parties even when I just started playing out at clubs and I felt safe, we cannot do that anyone more, anything can happen anytime of the day we don’t feel safe anymore,” he continued.
RKG calls on his listeners to welcome only those who uplift their lives into their mental space and to let all those who bring bad energy the freedom to leave. He sings:
All who elevate my life dem ah blessing
And all who walk out dem ah lesson
Cause nowadays life get dark
Success breathe talk
Some of yuh closest from ah stay wicked
A reflection of us
Despite his frightening experience RKG maintains that the messages of music makers on the island cannot be blamed for rising crime. He insists all those criticising the content of his Trinibad music peers need to take a long hard look in the mirror.
“Trinibad music is a reflection of what is going on in society. The youths are singing what they are seeing, just like in Jamaica with some of the dancehall music. Fix the homes and you will have a better society,” he advised.
RKG, who’s single “Zungusha” received a Grammy consideration last year, is determined to do his part, starting with his own home and the energy he allows in his space. Buoyed by the overwhelmingly positive response to “Dark” he is already back in the studio working on his new album.
“Thus far since the release of the song a few days ago the feedback has truly been amazing the song touches the soul of people.
“There are times I felt like giving up even though I sang a song called “Love Life” that speaks of not giving up. The fact that I was considered for a Grammy motivated me to continue and the love I’ve been getting from the African market — to have videos of my songs playing in different parts of Africa—is amazing. This is my motivation, just being considered from a small island like T&T,” RKG concluded.
RKG – “Dark (Blessing)” Lyrics
Intro:
Gih dem yuh heart still dey wha take yuh soul
RKG to the world
Verse 1
Niceness done leave dem heart long time
Never put yuh trust inna mankind
Dem heart not clean (yeah)
Cause it full ah hate (yeah)
Wha rainfall block yuh sunshine
So be one, ah real friend whey legit
Love to see we done and still want find ah way fi kick
Dem wha bowl me out but mama never birth no wicket
Dem na know de difference from real life or gimmick
Please na tell meh yuh love meh cause me na fall in it
Cyah squeeze my head and spin mi like ah fidget
Cyah bleed I red and still wha beg forgiveness
Cyah thief my head cause God ah live in it
Chorus (x2)
All who elevate my life dem ah blessing
And all who walk out dem ah lesson
Cause nowadays life get dark
Success breathe talk
Some of yuh closest from ah stay wicked
Verse 2
Remember life Jah bless mi wit
Mi have no time for politics
No setta dutty hypocrites
Dem stave de poor and kill de sick
Watch how who mi wit
Meh day ones still ah ride never drift
Mi tell unno dis
Nuh make dem bring yuh black skin down
You a gold mi likkle yute
Take off yuh frown and make yuh gold shine
Meh know yuh life start hard
But if yuh plant corn it cyah be no peas unno getting
Cause some friendships are like paper
Use yuh one and dash yuh later
Some rejoice inna yuh failure
Once yuh focus on yuh mission
You’ll be good
Jus little misunderstood
Yute yuh good
Chorus (x2)
Bridge
If yuh elevate meh life you ah blessing to me
And if yuh walk out meh life you a lesson to me
One nation under God
Nyce Nation done
Chorus