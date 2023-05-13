Stefan Roach

STAR PERFORMER: Guitarist Stefan Roach’s Art of Guitar returns to Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, next weekend.

An emotional escape to musical wonderland.

That’s what guitarist Stefan Roach is promising concert-goers next weekend at the return of his annual showcase “The Art of Guitar”.

True to this year’s theme “Musical Escape” the concert will take patrons on a journey through Roach’s creative mind on May 20 and 21 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The talented Spain-trained flamenco player will be ably supported by guest string acts violinist Abigail Cooper, cellist Wasia Ward, and double bassist Mark Haynes. Guitarists Johnathan Agostini, bassist Aaron Lowchewtung, percussionists Rhys Thompson and tabla player Kiran Sankar are also a part of Roach’s band for the show.

Stefan’s Guitar Academy

ADORING CLASS: Students from Stefan’s Guitar Academy applaud their tutor during his final curtain call at last year’s show.

Vocalists LeAndra Head, John Thomas and Stephanie Nahous and the Cascade Festival Ballet will also join Roach on stage. As customary, the students of varying age groups, from his Stefan’s Guitar Academy, will also perform.

The Art of Guitar attracted near sold-out audiences to Queen’s Hall on both nights of its weekend run last year. Roach credits the unlikely success of his string show on the trial and error process he endured to eventually find the right balance of music, drama and intrigue to keep audiences captivated.

“This was not an overnight growth. I think I have the right recipe now, for a show that is not a real purist classical guitar show, but it brings diverse elements that can be appreciated by many types of listeners.

“You have the real classical guitar stuff, yuh have the flamenco, but yuh also have so much more types of music that everyone can enjoy and hear different perspectives on it. Over the years I had to build that confidence with the public and little by little it keeps growing,” an upbeat Roach told the Kitcharee via WhatsApp yesterday.

Pulling future chords

Through his Stefan’s Guitar Academy, Roach is playing a direct role in helping to strum out the next generation of guitarists on the islands.

The gifted soloist discovered a passion for teaching music while in Form Six at Fatima College where he tutored a small group of Form One pupils in guitar. He continued teaching to earn extra money while at university and turned his passion into a viable business after he graduated.

“It’s very motivational, the opportunity to influence the next generation gives your work purpose.

But, I try to look at it as I’m not necessarily preparing the average child coming to me to be some kind of expert guitarist. They have a limited time with me before they leave this behind to get more serious about their work or to head off to university.

“So, in this time I want to have a good influence on them and play a role in their general development so it’s not just about the music. Of course, you have those students who want to take it more seriously and I work with them to prepare them for Royal School exams or Cambridge or whatever the case might be,” he explained.

Roach says with greater emphasis on a high level of music literacy in secondary and tertiary schools around the island comes a more cultured and willing ear.

“I used to wonder about who are the audience for shows like this, is it a dwindling audience, what is the future and how do we ensure shows like mine continue to thrive? What I have observed is a lot more young people are coming out and actually enjoying these shows. It’s an ever-evolving thing so there are changes, but once there is good live music pumping at venues across Trinidad and Tobago we can maintain a healthy state of the music industry.

“An important thing for me with my show is, yes, I’m having these young students in the show, but after they perform, I ensure they have a special section (in the audience) where they go and sit and enjoy the rest of the show. It’s interesting to see these young kids, who probably otherwise would only know about TikTok music, engrossed and captivated by the visual and musical changes,” he concluded.

