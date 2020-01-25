Road March stage set

For the past four years the intro “Motto Deh, Motto Deh” has signalled the start of a soca hit.

The popular song ID was first heard on the 2016 hit “Bend Down”. It surfaced again on “Lit” on the Pim Pim Rididm featuring New York-based soca act Lyrikal (Devon Martin) in 2017, “One Woman” on the Ole Ting Riddim and “Jamish Feeling” on the Jamish Rididm in 2019.