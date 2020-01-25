Road March stage set

Iwer and Kees Dieffenthaller

Iwer and Kees Dieffenthaller at last year’s Tuesday on the Rocks.

The conversation was, during the past couple weeks: What for the road, boy? SuperBlue with “Strange Things”? Mabey Kees Dieffenthaller with his, “Proud,” or the trio of Machel Montano, Skinny Fabulous and Iwer George with “Conchshell”.

Those three songs each have Road March potential, but not one of them has that umph to excite the people enough to stand as a frontrunner in the race, if there was a race to talk about in the first place.

Then Dieffenthaller and Iwer released their duet, “Stage Gone Bad” and the madness ensued. People are reacting positively to the power soca, which has proven quite infectious. The song has set the pace and now it’s to see who will attempt to catch up.

Talk about town is that unless someone comes up with a more roadworthy song, Dieffenthaller and Iwer have it in the bag. Do not, however, count out Montano who still can release a stage smasher that will decimate even “Stage Gone Bad.” Then don’t forget that SuperBlue has won the Road March with songs released near the end of the season.

There is also the possibility of certain persons who have special interests in the soca music arena and the Road March and possess the ability to swing things in their favour, putting the machinery in place to grab the title for their chosen artiste. Well, that’s the rumour floating around years now.

For now, however, the thoroughbred in front of the Road March by several furlongs is “Stage Gone Bad”. And as we’re talking soca races, at this time the songs being hailed as the one that has the best chance of bringing the Power Soca Monarch back home from Grenada is, “Thankful” by Olatunji Yearwood. Or possibly Dieffenthaller and Iwer just might claim two titles this year.

