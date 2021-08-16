Robotics rocks

International Game Technology (IGT) has partnered with The University of the West Indies’ Mona Geoinformatics Institute (MGI) to conduct the IGT Coding and Robotics Rock Camp for Caribbean students.
The coding and robotics camp is sponsored by IGT, as part of the company’s flagship After School Advantage (ASA) Programme.
Child development specialist and mathematics/STEM educator Nalini Ramsawak-Jodha, at UWI, St Augustine, joined with IGT and MGI to offer curriculum guidance for the programme.
Students from the various ASA centres, along with their supervisors, are now engrossed in the exciting virtual camp being hosted under the theme, “Maximising Technology.” The training commenced on August 9 and will continue for two weeks, ending with a virtual graduation ceremony on Thursday.
“This is a unique opportunity for students from IGT’s ASA computer centres across the
Caribbean, and for IGT to make a positive impact in the community,” said Brendan Hames, IGT regional director, Caribbean.
“This is the first time that we are hosting a coding and robotics training programme, and the first of its kind to be taught simultaneously to Caribbean students in different locations.”
Educators have long realised that teaching coding to children provides them with valuable knowledge needed to fill the “skills gap” between the growing number of technology jobs and the people qualified to fill them.
The IGT Coding and Robotics Rock Camp helps the ASA children gain great exposure to STEM-related activities. Most participants for the IGT camp are children between 11-18 years of age with limited or no exposure to coding and robotics.
Mona Geoinformatics Institute (MGI) is delivering this virtual summer camp training to 36 participants selected from IGT’s ASA centres in Barbados, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten and Trinidad and Tobago. ASA partners from Trinidad include Amica House, Jairah Boys (Raffa House), Rainbow Rescue, and the Sylphil Home in Love, Tobago.
Robotics literacy
Dr Parris Lyew Ayee, director at MGI, pointed to key aspects of the online programme, designed to introduce students to basic Microsoft Office software, coding and robotics literacy.
“The skills gap between the constantly evolving number of jobs in technology and those qualified to fill them is real,” he said. “This is a valuable, marketable skill for life. We hope that students will benefit from insights into the computer science industry, both regionally and globally.
At the same time, they will develop a solid foundation. We believe they will also enjoy themselves, as they learn to use their creativity, building games, websites, applications and robots.”
The camp will build the students’ computer literacy, in areas such as using Microsoft Word and Excel. They will also learn basic computer programming with HTML, JavaScript, and CSS, as well as website development, creating games and building apps.
Hames reiterated: “We are excited at this opportunity to expand the students’ horizons and deepen their love of technology.
This form of community engagement is something we value very highly at IGT. We are grateful to our partners, Mona GeoInformatics Ltd, who designed the programme.
With the benefit of their expertise, we know this summer camp really ‘rocks!’ The project definitely aligns with the goals of the region’s governments to prioritise science, technology, engineering and math in education.”