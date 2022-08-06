Rochelle Chedz says hey with ‘Bye’

Rochelle Chedz is bringing good vibes back to the dance floor.
The Imij & Co singer/rapper has released her first dance track “Bye” since the ease of pandemic restrictions. She says the Jannix Joseph co-written, Mikhail “Mega Mick” Corneal-produced, feel-good track is a celebration of life and good energy.
“‘Bye’ is all about letting go of our bad decisions, and all negative energy holding us back. We’re celebrating life, with good people and good vibes,” a bubbly Chedz told Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Thursday evening.
Chedz released a light, fun dance music video for the project last Friday morning. The Justin “Chango” Aqui-directed music video sees the charismatic singer surrounded by friends on the dance floor as she says “Bye” to a toxic relationship. She sings:
If I had a wish then I would go to
Right before the moment that I met you
I know that I could never forget you
Because after everything that we’ve been through
Boy you stay up on me like a tattoo
I wish I could go back in time
To when you said hey and tell you boy
Bye, bye, bye, bye.
Getting back into the studio with Imij & Co bandleader Joey Ng Wai and working with live musicians has been a re-energising experience after months of virtual and limited studio sessions, Chedz says.
“Starting back studio sessions at the beginning of 2022 was such a great feeling. I definitely missed the personal interactions with my friends in music,” she related.
Thriving in a
creative bubble
Being forced to create in a bubble posed unique challenges, Chedz admits. The outgoing singer/songwriter says ideally, she likes to feed off the energy in the room when writing and recording music.
“It was challenging at times to create. I missed being in the studio environment and performing, but on the upside, the time allowed me to do a lot of self-reflection, forcing me to shift focus. I dedicated my time to learning my craft and understanding myself more. Definitely, through the challenges there was growth which allowed me to write some of my favourite songs.”
That self-exploration gave birth to an entire new form of self-expression. Chedz decided to teach herself to cook during the months of lockdown and recorded the hilarious experience, much to the delight of her growing TikTok fan base. Several of her videos have gone viral, with her tag line of “Oh Ma Gash” becoming TikTok famous.
“The TikTok all started out for fun. I didn’t think I’d gain the traction I got, and not a lot of people knew that music is actually my passion on the app. But I’ll definitely be posting more music content now. Giving everyone a bit more of a glimpse into my life. But, of course, keeping my cooking vids,” she laughed.
With a cadre of new recordings in the vault and an army of fully engaged new followers begging for new content, Chedz says she is excited about getting back on stage with Imij & Co in the coming months.
“I’ve been the lead female vocalist for Imij & Co prior to the pandemic, and live events with the band will return soon, rest assured. For right now, my focus is on sharing the new music I’ve been working on for the last couple years, ‘Bye’ being the first of many,” she concluded.