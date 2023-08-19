Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story)

Who would have thought that one of the most entertaining and engaging movies of the July/August vacation would come out of Bollywood? Yes, in a season of letdown Hollywood blockbusters, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has proven to be a hit, pleasantly surprising movie goers and critics alike.
The film starts off with self-proclaimed and semi-educated Rocky (Ranveer Singh) doing what he does best—pandering to drooling women and cougars at a night club. During his shenanigans, his grandfather Kanwal (Dharmendra) makes a physical, yet delusional advance to a patron, forcing family members to get involved. Kanwal has been emotionally out of sorts since a bad fall years ago, but the sight of the attractive patron has somehow stimulated his failing memory.
Rocky decides to reunite Kanwal with Jamini, the name Kanwal keeps repeating.
As circumstances would dictate, Jamini (Shabana Azmi) turns out to be the grandmother of spicy, no-nonsense news talk show host Rani (Alia Bhatt). After an interesting meeting with Rocky, Rani decides to ask Jamini if she wants to meet with her former lover. This turns out to be an awkward encounter since Kanwal is still married to Dhanalaxmi (Jaya Bachchan). The affair comes out in the open and Kanwal, once depressed and confined to a wheelchair, starts dancing and singing Jamini’s praises. Dhanalaxmi becomes bitter and jealous. Sure, she used to treat Kanwal like last week’s roti, but that doesn’t give Jamini the right to woo a married man.
The grandchildren, seeing the positive effect on their elders, decide to secretly get Kanwal and Jamini together.
As a side effect of downlow rendezvous, Rocky and Rani start having feelings for each other. Can Rani, a woman of such worldly intellect, fall for a man who seemingly has no awareness past his bedroom mirror?
Apparently so.
Pretty soon love is blooming all around, until Dhanalaxmi becomes aware of her husband’s rekindled romance. To see if the youngsters are truly compatible, the conservative Rani and the outlandish Rocky decide to spend three months living with each other’s family. They eventually realise a most truthful saying, ‘We may hold the steering wheel, but our families are the backseat drivers.’
You probably know how this all turns out, but watching how it all happens is truly worth the watch. The vintage soundtrack too will have you drifting back to the good old days when we had just one local television station. What starts off as something that’s hard to watch, ends up being something that should not be missed.
If you’re overwhelmed by pink and want an escape from Barbie fever, here’s a great alternative.