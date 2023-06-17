Rodney’s tribute to Dad

Jazz musician Rodney Alexander loves his father.
The brilliant bassist says he owes his creative career to the enduring energy his late father musician Mac Donald “Mackie” Alexander poured into helping him chart a musical course.
“My dad was my best friend, my mentor, and my music teacher, he taught me everything I know, he was an all-rounded guy, who loved music and cricket,” Alexander shared during an emotional exchange with the Kitcharee on Friday morning.
The University of Trinidad and Tobago music graduate has dedicated his upcoming solo show “A Tribute to Dad”, to the memory of Mackie and all the men who continue to make a positive impact in the lives of the children under their care.
The showcase, set for July 1 at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, will feature “original songs, as well as popular jazz, soul, and rhythm and blues, expressed the Rods way”, he said. Saxophonist Tony Paul and guitarist Dean Williams, as well as vocalists Vaughnette Bigford and LeAndra Head are all set to appear.
“Fathers play a major role in their children’s lives, and I am a testimony to that. Based on my experiences with my dad I am preparing this show. This one is for my father and all the men that earn that title every day,” Alexander added.
Alexander spoke freely about the joy of growing up in a musical home in Cap-de-Ville, Point Fortin. He recalled his father, a doting teacher eager to impart his musical knowledge to the youngsters in the household.
“My dad taught all his children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren music. My entire family can sing and play an instrument. The last person he taught the cuatro was my son Musiq. He bought me my first bass guitar when I was nine years old. Unfortunately, my dad died two years ago, and I promised to do a tribute to him… so this is it,” he said.
An unimaginable loss
Alexander, 43, knows better than most the awesome responsibility that comes with the title fatherhood. He is the proud father of two boys Rodney Jr and Musiq. Painfully, he had to endure the loss of his youngest child Roshawn, who died of cancer on January 6, 2007.
“Dealing with that loss wasn’t easy. I needed all the help I could get at the time, counselling, family support, everything…
“My message to fathers would be to just enjoy every second cause it’s a blessing and cherish the memoires,” he said.
Passing on his vast knowledge and experience to younger musicians is a task Alexander takes seriously. He credits musicians Errol Goodridge and Earl Rodney with doing the same for him and already pays it forward by working with several upcoming music acts.
“Definitely, I have been mentoring for years now, some of my mentored are also professional musicians, but presently my main mentee is my son Musiq,” he beamed.
Young musicians should take time and not pressure themselves to find their instrument, but instead let it choose you, he said, telling a story of how he literally fumbled onto the bass.
“I started playing the piano but an injury to one of my fingers prevented me from playing for a few weeks. During that time my cousin told me to play the bass while my injury healed, I think I am still healing because I never looked back over 34 years now.
“Music was natural for me, hearing music being played or sung was my natural habitat, anyone who stayed too long around my family would start to play an instrument, therefore I would say the music choose me,” Alexander concluded.