Rome’s Country Christmas!

“She wha meh head down in de country oye...”
A mischievous laugh followed that sung line from parang soca man Rome (Jerome Precilla) on Thursday morning.
Rome’s Yuletide double entendres are Caribbean-famous. Clean songs for dirty minds, as he calls them. From finding a girl who “Loveable” to asking for a taste of pone from “Annie” to taking “Apoo” to see Trinidad, Rome has tickled and entertained Christmas celebrants locally, throughout the region and across the diaspora.
The Malabar-born entertainer’s latest release, “Country Gyal”, gives his growing fanbase more reason to cackle. His query about “the amount of bush down dey” following a young lady’s invitation to San Souci brings an easy smile to knowing lips. Her response of “it have plenty wild meat to eat” is right on brand.
“Boy ‘Country Gyal’ is something we wrote two years ago. This was sitting and waiting and now we just so excited to release it. We wrote it right before the pandemic hit and we decided to hold it back. We didn’t want to release it right in de pandemic because we know a lot of people would have wanted me to come to perform especially in those country areas,” an amped up Rome told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange.
Capitalising on the business of parang
After two years of virtual and seat-restricted hybrid shows Rome is jumping over the moon and running off with the spoon at the prospect of a fully interactive unrestricted Christmas.
“First Christmas without restrictions?” he all but shouted in his voice note.
“We nice, we outside this Christmas!” he laughed.
“I am elated. I am excited for this because I have been missing the whole feeling of performing for a live audience,” he continued in a more measured tone.
“Last year we had ‘Parang with Rome’ and it was to a sit-down-crowd concert feel. This year we are excited it’s going to be a parang cooler party with people coming out with their coolers in numbers. And not just ‘Parang With Rome, we have a lot of gigs lined up this season where people are just waiting and ready for Parang and I am ready to give dem it,” he added.
Despite the setbacks of the pandemic, Rome has still managed to build a formidable Yuletide brand. His sobriquet is synonymous with having a good time at Christmas, the “Parang With Rome” concert being its marquee event.
The full return of the showcase is carded for December 18 at Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies in Valsayn. It will feature parang soca heavy hitters Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr) and Scrunter (Irwin Reyes Johnson), among others.
Apart from it being his event, Rome says he is most looking forward to the concert to share the stage with the greats and looks forward to building an even stronger Christmas brand.
“This is going to be the Machel Monday of parang. I want this to be the go-to show for Christmas. If is one thing yuh hadda come to for Christmas, is ‘Parang with Rome’. This year we have Baron and Scrunter on the same cast with me, what else yuh could want,” he joked.
A celebration of life
Concert night will also be a time to remember all those that lost their lives to the Covid-19 virus, Rome said. He plans a special tribute for friend and mentor singer Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph). The 69-year-old “Gimme meh Brush” singer succumbed to Covid-19 on January 2, this year.
“This is the first Christmas we going to have without Kenny. He was a great friend of mine. He was a mentor. He was an inspiration to me, in terms of my music, that double entendre I do. I missing him.
“I’m doing a tribute to Kenny J this year in ‘Parang With Rome’. We will have Joshua Regrello on pan and I will sing his (Kenny J’s) songs. I will also continue to mention Kenny J anywhere I go and everywhere I perform because he has definitely played a big part in me developing my career. Thanks Kenny, we miss you!” a subdued Rome said.
Rome acknowledges that many families across the twin-island republic are in a similar predicament of facing their first Christmas without loved ones. He urges them to find perspective within the season and realise that their glasses remain half filled.
“We know a lot of people lost loved ones during Covid and condolences to all of those families. What I would say is let’s take the good out of this entire situation and now look forward to a Christmas we can cherish with the loved ones that are around us now.
“What the last two years would have shown us is life is short and we never know what to expect. I think Christmas is a time to put aside the work, the worry and the stress that happened all year and patch up all of those old broken relationships and come together as a family unit, as Trinidad and Tobago. Let us bring more love to our communities and our nation this Christmas time and cherish that life we do have. This Christmas should be a celebration of life,” he said.
As for his personal plans? Rome confirmed he will be reverting to his longstanding Yuletide tradition of doing all his shopping on Christmas eve and watching the movie Elf while wrapping presents.
“Of course! I must watch Elf! And go in the mall Christmas Eve! That is a must to bring back that Christmas spirit. As everyone knows I am a Christmas man, I love Christmas even more than Carnival and I am so excited to hear parang music on the radio.
“I already have people putting Christmas trees here and I am excited. When I see Christmas lights and decorations, I get goosebumps. It’s an amazing, amazing experience and anyone coming to Trinidad around this time will know and see for themselves that Trini Christmas is really the best!”
It’s hard to argue with that logic!