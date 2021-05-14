Roxborough police youth club impacting lives

Roxborough Police Youth

Flashback, 2019: Members of the Roxborough Police Youth Club take a group photo while in the US as part of a cultural youth exchange in 2019.

Organisations that provide safe spaces for youths to learn, interact with their peers, and serve others are not only making an immediate contribution to their personal development, they’re also shaping Tobago’s future leaders.

The Roxborough Police Youth Club (RPYC) has been committed to youth development in Tobago for over 30 years.

It was founded after police officers, teachers and other leaders within the community of Roxborough came together to start the initiative.

RPYC, formed on November 23, 1990, will celebrate its 31st anniversary later this year.

The initiative grew as persons heard of its purpose, which included empowering Tobago’s youth.

“People rallied to the call. At that time Roxborough had very few functioning non-governmental organisations, so a lot of people rallied to the Police Youth Club,” said RPYC co-founder and Senior Superintendent of Police Collis Hazel, adding that the club has given its members opportunities to proactively serve others.

One recent initiative led by RPYC was a two-day workshop in March at its Roxborough clubhouse, entitled “Project ­POWER”, the acronym representing “Protecting Our Women and Elderly Residents”.

The event was held to sensitise and educate persons about abuse against women and the elderly.

Throughout the years, club members have provided meals to needy people, started a hydroponics garden house, and travelled abroad on a cultural exchange.

“We’re involved in projects where we clean communities, have done coastline clean-ups, and started the initiative Youths Against Marijuana to help prevent the use of illegal substances,” said youth coordinator Lynnelle Jordan.

Youth clubs, such as RPYC, continue to make a positive social impact within their immediate communities and throughout the wider island of Tobago.

