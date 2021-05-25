There is no denying Trinbagonians' appetite for chicken.
This comes shortly after data released by the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) averaged that citizens in this country consume approximately 1,000,000 chickens on a weekly basis.
One supermarket in D'abadie had its Facebook page flooded with comments on Tuesday as soon as they posted that they had Royal Castle Chicken available for purchase starting today.
Fresh Street Market, a supermarket located in D'abadie put the following hashtags #royalcastle #chicken #friedchicken #freshstreetmarket #5piece #9piece #9piecespecial #honeymustard #peppersauce #grabandgo #grabandgomeals #grabandgofood and created a floodgate of customers ready to make the trek hoping it was not a joke.
The Express reached out to the supermarket, and spoke to one of their representatives, who only identified herself as Lyn, confirmed they did have Royal Castle Grab and Go prepackaged chicken.
Royal Castle also confirmed that Fresh Street Market is currently the only location where customers can purchase their grab and go prepackaged chicken.
Lyn said "The response has been wonderful. People have been very respectful of social distancing and waiting their turn in line. People are excited that Royal Castle is able to do this and work with the supermarket inorder to put their products on the shelf.
Giving a breakdown of all the Royal Castle Grab and Go prepackaged chicken specials, Lyn said, "You can get 8 pieces of chicken for $125. Six pieces for $99.95, four pieces for $75, and an eight-wing piece for $110. We also have the pepper sauce ($29.95) and the honey mustard for ($32.95) by the bottle."
"We are looking at other grab and go facility foods such as roti and other pre-packaged foods to be bought and sold in the store," Lyn said.
Fresh Street Market's Facebook post was shared over 300 times and had garnered over 100 comments.
With fast-food restaurants closed for more than a month, Trinidadians on social media had a lot to say about this new development.
"I need a pic to verify. Y'all don't play with my emotions like this."
"I feel like this is a prank."
"This is for real guys. I gt."
"I wonder if they have the pepper sauce to go with it."
"We got our prayers answered."
"The lord is alive."
"That drive not looking bad you know."