royal

There is no denying Trinbagonians' appetite for chicken.

This comes shortly after data released by the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) averaged that citizens in this country consume approximately 1,000,000 chickens on a weekly basis.

One supermarket in D'abadie had its Facebook page flooded with comments on Tuesday as soon as they posted that they had Royal Castle Chicken available for purchase starting today.

Fresh Street Market, a supermarket located in D'abadie put the following hashtags #royalcastle #chicken #friedchicken #freshstreetmarket #5piece #9piece #9piecespecial #honeymustard #peppersauce #grabandgo #grabandgomeals #grabandgofood and created a floodgate of customers ready to make the trek hoping it was not a joke.

The Express reached out to the supermarket, and spoke to one of their representatives, who only identified herself as Lyn, confirmed they did have Royal Castle Grab and Go prepackaged chicken.

Royal Castle also confirmed that Fresh Street Market is currently the only location where customers can purchase their grab and go prepackaged chicken.

Lyn said "The response has been wonderful. People have been very respectful of social distancing and waiting their turn in line. People are excited that Royal Castle is able to do this and work with the supermarket inorder to put their products on the shelf.

Giving a breakdown of all the Royal Castle Grab and Go prepackaged chicken specials, Lyn said, "You can get 8 pieces of chicken for $125. Six pieces for $99.95, four pieces for $75, and an eight-wing piece for $110. We also have the pepper sauce ($29.95) and the honey mustard for ($32.95) by the bottle."

"We are looking at other grab and go facility foods such as roti and other pre-packaged foods to be bought and sold in the store," Lyn said.

Fresh Street Market's Facebook post was shared over 300 times and had garnered over 100 comments.

With fast-food restaurants closed for more than a month, Trinidadians on social media had a lot to say about this new development.

"I need a pic to verify. Y'all don't play with my emotions like this."

"I feel like this is a prank."

"This is for real guys. I gt."

"I wonder if they have the pepper sauce to go with it."

"We got our prayers answered."

"The lord is alive."

"That drive not looking bad you know."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Celebrating Arrival

Celebrating Arrival

No more than five persons. In your own home. And you must be off the road by 9 p.m.

Those are the rules of engagement every household will have to abide by in celebrating Indian Arrival Day on Sunday.

Against the odds

Against the odds

Armed with faith and the unwavering support of her loved ones, Desiree Felix took a bold step toward self-improvement about five years ago. By transforming doubt into discipline and fear into faith, she hurdled obstacle after obstacle and made her mark as the 2020 class valedictorian, Bachelor’s degree level, at the College of Science Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT). 

Dealing with ‘Alopecia’

Dealing with ‘Alopecia’

AT first glance, Candice Greenidge is the picture of confidence and poise. But that was not always the case. Greenidge has alopecia — a common autoimmune skin disease causing hair loss on the scalp, face and other parts of the body. She has experienced all three stages of alopecia; areata — small bald patches, totalis — complete hair loss on the scalp and universalis which refers to complete hair loss about the body.

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ slims down in response to pandemic

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ slims down in response to pandemic

This year’s Kennedy Centre Honors will be a slimmed-down affair as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

The 43rd class of honorees includes country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and choreographer Debbie Allen, actor Dick Van Dyke, singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori. They were being honoured Friday night at a medallion ceremony that had been delayed from December 2020.

The man with the golden reel

The man with the golden reel

Filmmaker Michael Mooleedhar seems to have a never-ending golden reel of film in his camera.

Mooleedhar, who skipped into the national conscience like a flat stone across calm waters with the success of his film Green Days by the River, can now include ad award winner to his growing resume.