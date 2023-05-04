Rudder ‘revved’ for sold-out show

“I’m feeling revved up!”
That’s the word from ailing calypso icon David Rudder on the eve of his final full concert appearance.
Rudder is expected to deliver a marathon four-hour performance at his 70th-birthday celebration, aptly titled the 7.0 concert, tomorrow night at the Sound Forge, Christopher Samuel Drive, Mucurapo. The show was sold out within days of its announcement.
The Belmont-born high priest of soca announced it would be his last “High Mas” after revealing his ongoing battle with the progressive debilitating Parkinson’s disease. Rudder went public with his grim diagnosis during an emotional sit-down with specially invited media at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on April 21.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, the legendary bard said he feels physically good, adding that the music has been taking him to new emotional highs during rehearsals for the show.
“I’m good. The band alone is taking me to an emotional level, which then takes care of the physical,” Rudder said via WhatsApp.
The “Bahia Girl” singer said his army of loyal fans, who bought every ticket for the show within days of release, can expect performances of his classic gems mixed in with some brand-new music. Rudder’s daughter, Sari, will join him on stage tomorrow. Soca veteran Roger George has also flown into T&T from Miami, Florida, for the showcase.
“I’m looking forward to a show that will blow everyone’s mind, including me. My true fans should expect the tried and the tested, plus some never played before. It’ll be an emotional roller-coaster,” Rudder winked.
A special night in store
Rudder’s music remains iconic. He famously completed an unprecedented and unsurpassed musical hat-trick in 1986 when he won the National Calypso Monarch, Young King and Road March titles. The following year he famously penned the now-West Indies Cricket team anthem, “Rally Round the West Indies”. Fondly called King David, he was presented with an honourary Doctor of Letters by The University of the West Indies in 2015. Last July, he was also conferred with the Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC), Caricom’s most prestigious award.
Close friend, confidant and publicist Dennis Ramdeen predicts “a special night”.
“It’s going to be a special night. Like no other Rudder experience before. His daughter, Sari, is joining him on stage and Roger George is flying in from Miami because he said no Rudder show of this nature is taking place without him. The band has been rehearsing all week. We ready!” Ramdeen told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange yesterday.
Ramdeen said by request a pay-per-view livestream of the show will be available online, via WACK-TV, for both local and international audiences. Showtime is 8 p.m.
“David’s fans asked for it so we had to do it, given the multiple requests and online posts,” Ramdeen revealed.
Rudder, meanwhile, added that those fussing on his social media pages this week about not getting a ticket to the show can enjoy an equally entertaining “magic streaming ride” online.
“It has been sold out days ago, but the diaspora can take a magic streaming ride and share in the vibe,” Rudder concluded in his usual cool, calm and collected way.