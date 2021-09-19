Run for Life marathon

ON Republic Day, activist Jerome Alexander will run a marathon from O’Meara Road in Arima to South Quay, PoS to raise public awareness about the dangers of pornography. Alexander’s idea to run the 26-mile marathon was in part inspired by a friend of his in the US who ran 30 marathons in 30 days.
“Martin Luther King Jr once said if a man has not found something worth dying for, he is not fit to live...I am inspired by all the greats who believed in a cause and I am motivated to spread awareness of the harmful effects of pornography because no one else seems to be doing anything about it so it’s just accepted,” he explained.
Since 2016, Alexander has led a campaign to educate as many as possible about the negative effects of pornography. He teamed up with the non-profit Fight the New Drug which has no links to political or religious organisations and has done presentations in Tobago, St Kitts and St Vincent. He has also spoken at The University of the West Indies and at primary and secondary schools, churches and youth groups here at home. His aim is not to tell people what to do but to present them with evidence of the dangers that are associated with pornography so that they could decide what is in their best interests.
Alexander knows the battle he is waging is a difficult one. Reports over the years have revealed that T&T has an appetite for porn. This country was reported as having the highest number of internet searches for pornography per capita in the world back in 2016, last year we were ranked in third place and in May 2021, it was reported that T&T was first in the internet search for ‘free porn’.
Alexander believes there has been an uptick in the consumption of online pornography in the past year and a half since people have been spending more time at home.
In an interview with the Express last year, Alexander went into detail about the effects that repeated exposure to pornograghy has on the brain. Scientists have studied the brain to understand the extent to which repeated exposure to pornography affects the viewer. Brain scans reveal that pornography has the same effect on the brain as cocaine. When an individual looks at porn it triggers the release of chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin and adrenaline which make us feel good. The brain however is not designed to handle a rush of these chemicals all at once, so when it is overloaded, the brain loses receptors. So a person caught in the cycle of an addiction to porn will resort to looking at porn more often and for longer hours to achieve satisfaction. Some may even turn to more violent, hardcore forms of pornography, explained Alexander who added that children as young as seven are being exposed to degrading, pornographic images. The activist is concerned about the impact this will have on society in the medium to long-term.
Over the years Alexander has received messages from people whose lives and relationships have suffered as a result of their addiction to pornography. Alexander knows how addictive porn can be. Yet he maintains that not enough attention has been given to the dangerous effects of porn which is the reason he has made it his life’s mission to bring awareness to this ‘new drug’.
“Pornography not only harms the person looking at it but also those around them. It gives false perceptions of sex, it objectifies the human body and fuels human trafficking. Even porn performers are affected by sexually transmitted infections and drug overdoses, not to mention the high suicidal rate among actors that most people are not aware of. The message these porn sites want to put out is that the performers are enjoying the act so it must be ok,” said Alexander.
A few companies have come onboard to support Alexander’s run. They include Meiling Inc, Gary McSween of I Believe Ventures, Can Bou Play Foundation and CAWECU Credit Union. Alexander plans on continuing this initiative for years to come.
“All we seek is awareness and so my only intention is to point to the ever growing body of research that highlights the harm porn causes and allow persons to make an informed decision...so that no one could say “I did not know,” said Alexander.