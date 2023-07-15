RVRB X ends on high note

Nigel Thompson

EXPERT discussion: Filmmaker Nigel Thompson, left leads a panel discussion on music in film.

Music remains a priority area for investment, says Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon.

Minister Gopee Scoon made the declaration during the recently concluded MusicTT RVRB X seminar, held at The Brix, Port of Spain from July 5 to 7.

RVRB X brought local music creatives face to face with their counterparts from the US, United Kingdom, Nigeria and Australia. The three-day conference, themed “Meet us at the X”, was dedicated to providing knowledge and networking opportunities to music professionals, entrepreneurs, musicians and artistes.

Melissa Jimenez

TALKING SHOP: Music TT general manager Melissa Jimenez, left shares the floor with FilmTT general manager Leslie Ann Wills-Caton.

“Based on the economic attractiveness of the music industry globally, the Government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has identified music as a priority area for further development. Accordingly, RVRB X is evidence of the Government’s ongoing commitment to building talent and export capacity in the industry. This type of support from the Government that builds the industry is reflective of the RVRB X Theme: “Meet us at the X”. This serves as a clarion call to action beckoning stakeholders from the music community across the Caribbean and the rest of the world to join with MusicTT as we develop a globally competitive Music industry,” Gopee Scoon said.

Jhay C (Jhay Cabrera)

GOING DOWN UNDER: Australian music producer/songwriter Jhay C (Jhay Cabrera) of HIT Music Labs provides insights into the inner workings of his world.

Al McLean, Global Head of Music, EMPIRE Publishing and Founder and CEO of SONGSPLITS, British-Nigerian award-winning actor Femi Oyeniran, Fela Oke of Hyphen8 Global (UK), Shain Shapiro Founder/President, Sound Diplomacy (UK) Goodwin Tom, managing director at Sony Music Publishing, Nigeria, Solomon Sonaiya, co-founder of Livespot 360 (Nigeria) and Australian music producer/songwriter Jhay C (Jhay Cabrera) were among those to share their expertise and experience at the conference.

MusicTT general manager Melissa Jimenez said participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in an array of engaging sessions such as panel discussions, workshops, interviews, business-to-business networking, and mentorship. The event saw a total of 28 performances, 23 sub-events, 22 speakers and 16 partners participate, Jimenez said.

At the end of each conference day, RVRB X held showcases featuring local artistes and bands, including SADAEYA, Side Kick Envy, Keilan Jacob, Candice Caton, Yelena, Mical Teja, Braveboy, Collis Duranty, College Boy Jesse and EKO at various locations—Kafe Blue; Dalai Lama, One Woodbrook Place and The Brix.

“This event, if supported and given the chance, has the potential to be just as revered as SXSW, Midem, A2IM and the like, generating revenue and becoming a music business staple and a music tourism asset. My greatest wish is that participants walk away from this conference edified, with a renewed outlook as to the prospects of their careers and work towards positioning themselves for success as the creative entrepreneurs that they are,” Jimenez said.

Film TT General Manager Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, meanwhile, said they were “thrilled to partner” with MusicTT on the conference.

“Music plays a significant role in film, it captivates audiences and transports them to other realms and unforgettable on-screen moments. The knowledge and experience shared by professionals from the two art forms, film and music, were truly invaluable.

“Some of the topics explored key aspects of this collaboration, including the monetary value of tapping into our music via a visual medium. We hope that everyone who attended RVRB X continues to celebrate the power of music in film, advocating for its significance and pushing its boundaries to new frontiers. Together, we can shape the future, where music and film entwine in ever more profound and transformative ways,” Wills-Caton concluded.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘GRATEFULL’ LEVI CARRIES NAPPY’S TORCH

‘GRATEFULL’ LEVI CARRIES NAPPY’S TORCH

“Better days are coming for our nation!”

That is the positive declaration the late legendry calypso music composer/innovator Richard “Nappy” Mayers would give his beloved Trinidad and Tobago were he alive to survey modern day society on the islands, says his son reggae artiste Levi Myaz (Levi Mayers).

Bocas Book Bulletin

Bocas Book Bulletin

Welcome to the latest instalment of the Bocas Book Bulletin, a monthly roundup of Caribbean literary news, curated by the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, and published in the Sunday Express.

RKG steps out the ‘Dark’

RKG steps out the ‘Dark’

“We don’t feel safe anymore”.

That sad sentiment from soca/dancehall artiste echoes a general feeling of unease among the populace.

Everywhere you turn in T&T people are discussing the worrying rise in incidents of violent crime on the islands. In fact, as I write this piece my phone has already beeped twice with news alerts of murders in East and South Trinidad.

RVRB X ends on high note

RVRB X ends on high note

Music remains a priority area for investment, says Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon.

Minister Gopee Scoon made the declaration during the recently concluded MusicTT RVRB X seminar, held at The Brix, Port of Spain from July 5 to 7.

POET REPRESENTS T&T IN PARIS POETRY MARKET

POET REPRESENTS T&T IN PARIS POETRY MARKET

The vibrant poetry scene of Trinidad and Tobago has won international recognition as writer Ronaldo Mohammed was chosen to represent the country from June 7 to 11, at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market (Marché de la Poésie) in Paris, France.

Beautiful flowers

Beautiful flowers

Almost every flower can be cut and enjoyed indoors, but growing a proper cutting garden takes a bit of planning, and the first step is to consider your flowers as a crop to be harvested. Just as some tomato varieties are preferred for use in sauces, some flowers are better for cutting and arranging than others.