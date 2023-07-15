RVRB X ends on high note

Music remains a priority area for investment, says Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon.
Minister Gopee Scoon made the declaration during the recently concluded MusicTT RVRB X seminar, held at The Brix, Port of Spain from July 5 to 7.
RVRB X brought local music creatives face to face with their counterparts from the US, United Kingdom, Nigeria and Australia. The three-day conference, themed “Meet us at the X”, was dedicated to providing knowledge and networking opportunities to music professionals, entrepreneurs, musicians and artistes.
“Based on the economic attractiveness of the music industry globally, the Government, through the Ministry of Trade and Industry, has identified music as a priority area for further development. Accordingly, RVRB X is evidence of the Government’s ongoing commitment to building talent and export capacity in the industry. This type of support from the Government that builds the industry is reflective of the RVRB X Theme: “Meet us at the X”. This serves as a clarion call to action beckoning stakeholders from the music community across the Caribbean and the rest of the world to join with MusicTT as we develop a globally competitive Music industry,” Gopee Scoon said.
Al McLean, Global Head of Music, EMPIRE Publishing and Founder and CEO of SONGSPLITS, British-Nigerian award-winning actor Femi Oyeniran, Fela Oke of Hyphen8 Global (UK), Shain Shapiro Founder/President, Sound Diplomacy (UK) Goodwin Tom, managing director at Sony Music Publishing, Nigeria, Solomon Sonaiya, co-founder of Livespot 360 (Nigeria) and Australian music producer/songwriter Jhay C (Jhay Cabrera) were among those to share their expertise and experience at the conference.
MusicTT general manager Melissa Jimenez said participants had the opportunity to immerse themselves in an array of engaging sessions such as panel discussions, workshops, interviews, business-to-business networking, and mentorship. The event saw a total of 28 performances, 23 sub-events, 22 speakers and 16 partners participate, Jimenez said.
At the end of each conference day, RVRB X held showcases featuring local artistes and bands, including SADAEYA, Side Kick Envy, Keilan Jacob, Candice Caton, Yelena, Mical Teja, Braveboy, Collis Duranty, College Boy Jesse and EKO at various locations—Kafe Blue; Dalai Lama, One Woodbrook Place and The Brix.
“This event, if supported and given the chance, has the potential to be just as revered as SXSW, Midem, A2IM and the like, generating revenue and becoming a music business staple and a music tourism asset. My greatest wish is that participants walk away from this conference edified, with a renewed outlook as to the prospects of their careers and work towards positioning themselves for success as the creative entrepreneurs that they are,” Jimenez said.
Film TT General Manager Leslie Ann Wills-Caton, meanwhile, said they were “thrilled to partner” with MusicTT on the conference.
“Music plays a significant role in film, it captivates audiences and transports them to other realms and unforgettable on-screen moments. The knowledge and experience shared by professionals from the two art forms, film and music, were truly invaluable.
“Some of the topics explored key aspects of this collaboration, including the monetary value of tapping into our music via a visual medium. We hope that everyone who attended RVRB X continues to celebrate the power of music in film, advocating for its significance and pushing its boundaries to new frontiers. Together, we can shape the future, where music and film entwine in ever more profound and transformative ways,” Wills-Caton concluded.