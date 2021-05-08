Sammy gets ‘Close Again’

“I want to be close again...”
The lyrics of Sammy Jo’s latest release ‘Close Again’ echo what all of us are thinking, especially now that we’re in the grip of a second lockdown. The soca track which features infectious vibes, Sammy Jo’s melodious vocals and her eclectic style is another feather in the singer’s cap—and a reminder of her versatility as a music artiste.
It was only a matter of time before fans finally got a taste of soca courtesy Sammy Jo; after all, soca is our music, she says. When the talented singer/songwriter first broke out on the entertainment scene in 2019 with “Reggae Banton”, some branded her a zesser artistee, however, she is quick to clarify that her music has not been influenced by the zesser culture but by the reggae and dancehall she grew up listening to.
Music is an art, a form of self expression and Sammy Jo refuses to put limits on how she chooses to express herself.
“I always knew that I wanted to do music. I don’t want to belong to any particular genre or have people put me in any bracket. I just want to express whatever I feel, whether it’s through soca, reggae, dancehall or even chutney,” she says.
In an interview with Kitcharee, the 26-year-old psychiatric nurse and rising star on the music scene discusses her musical upbringing and her big plans for the future. Sammy Jo was born and raised in Sangre Grande and is the youngest of four siblings. Music has always been a major part of her life.
“Music was and still is my life, I can’t find any other way to put it - that is how it has always been,” says Sammy Jo whose family is also musically inclined. Her brothers Reuben Fyah and Chris Rojas have been in the music industry for several years.
Reggae music was the soundtrack of Sammy Jo’s childhood; Bob Marley was one of her biggest musical influences. Not one to limit herself, Sammy Jo also sang in several parang bands.
“My grandparents on both my mother and father’s side were heavily involved in parang music, they had parang bands. Everytime we went on family vacations, someone was sure to pull on a cuatro and a guitar,” she says with a laugh.
As early as the age of three, Sammy Jo was already in the habit of singing to her heart’s content, four years later she began singing calypso in primary school which marked the first time she sang on stage before a crowd. She then joined the choir. Even though she knew that getting a solid education was very important, Sammy Jo also wanted to pursue her love for music. At the age of 14, she got the opportunity to record her first song.
“The song was never released but that’s when I knew that I liked the experience of being in a studio and hearing what my voice sounded like on a track,” she recalls.
In the years that followed, Sammy Jo pursued nursing but was also working on her own personal music. Apart from that she was also writing songs for other artistees and adding her voice to their tracks as a background vocalist. She was burning the candle at both ends and admits that it was a crazy time in her life. Then Sammy Jo suffered a personal tragedy that changed her perspective on life forever.
“It taught me a valuable lesson which was that we don’t know when our life is going to end; only God knows that. So I decided to let go of my fears,” she says.
In 2019, Sammy Jo took a leap of faith and launched her music career, her first release was “Reggae Banton” which she followed up with “Ride:’ and “Tun Up D Heat”. People began to take notice and she was embraced by the entertainment industry which has a reputation for being fickle and temperamental - especially when it comes to new artistes. Sammy Jo’s experience, however, was the complete opposite.
“From the time I released my first song, the radio stations began calling me and I have gotten a lot of love and support from people who tell me how much they love my music. It surprised me because a lot of people were warning me that it’s a dog-eat-dog world. I’m not saying they’re wrong but I think that sometimes it’s okay to open up yourself and look at it for what it could be, instead of worrying about what could happen,” she says.
The rising star is being managed by two of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry - Nailah Blackman and Anson “Pro” Soverall.
“Nailah is a sweetheart first of all,”gushes Sammy Jo who collaborated with Nailah on the track “Farmer” which was released earlier this year. “I don’t look at her and Anson as managers anymore, they’re kind of like family right now. They have shown me ways in which I could improve here and there. It’s all about team work with them and I appreciate having people like that in my life. It truly is a blessing to work with them.”
By day, Sammy Jo works as a psychiatric nurse with the North West Regional Health Authority. Working in the midst of a pandemic weighs heavily on her and her colleagues. Although we are in year two of the pandemic Sammy Jo says she’s still learning to cope.
“Even though I’m not a general nurse, I am at risk, probably even more than those in general nursing. I deal with patients with mental illnesses and sometimes when you say to them “keep on your mask”, they are taking it off. But what I have learned in psychiatric nursing school has served me well. I was taught that regardless of whatever situation we face, we must remain calm. I wish that I didn’t have to put myself at risk but people need help and I’m happy that I can assist.” she says.
Sammy Jo encourages fellow artistes to use this time to better themselves, that way, when things get back to some semblance of normalcy, they would be further ahead than they were before. And knowing how much music has come to our rescue during the pandemic, she is also looking forward to new music by artistes.
“Music makes it better, when you hear a song that you can vibes to, it’s like for that three minutes or so, you can forget the problems you’re faced with,”she says.
Talking about new music, fans of Sammy Jo can expect to hear a lot more from the breakout artiste in the future. She’s currently working on an album.
“I can’t say much except that it’s going to be epic!” she promises.