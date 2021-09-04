Sandhya Shines

Sandhya Maharaj is no stranger to success.
Now awaiting her SEA results, the 12-year-old Gandhi Memorial Vedic School graduate has excelled in various activities. The scholar was awarded four trophies at her graduation ceremony on August 27: the Principal’s Award, Excellence in Spelling, Excellence in English Language and Academic excellence.
Sandhya said participating in various extracurricular activities and competitions including spelling bee, Easter bonnet and karate gave her the discipline to also manage and excel in her academics.
“I was involved in a lot of activities at school such as talent shows, walk-a-thons, Easter bonnet competitions and I came second in the SANCOM Spelling Bee competition. So it was not just about academics. I was also a member of the SKIFTT Barataria dojo where I attained the orange belt. Unfortunately, I could not continue with karate as SEA lessons demanded my time, but the discipline and concentration I learned there helped me a lot,” Sandhya said.
She has already begun to set goals for herself and is looking forward to achieving them through guidance from her family.
“I really want to become a doctor and I know I need to set goals for myself and stick to them. I also have a lot of support from my family. They encourage me to push myself further out of my comfort zone.”
Sandhya said whenever she experienced a problem with her school work, she took note of her weaknesses and worked on getting stronger. “Whenever I spotted a question I had problems with, I would make a note of it and ask my teacher to explain it to me again so that I could understand it better. I also did extra work on my own. My parents would purchase books for me to expand my thinking and print worksheets from the Internet.
“They would reward me with something I really wanted if I excelled and even if I fell short, I’d still get something for my effort. We would also discuss current issues which is something my principal, Mrs Keshmani Dhaniram would tell parents to develop critical thinking skills in their child. This helped broaden my knowledge and appreciate things even more,” Sandhya said.
She advised pupils to refocus and try harder if they fall short. “If you focus and concentrate, try your best at all times and ask for assistance whenever you need it, you are sure to succeed. It’s all right if you don’t get it right the first time because there is no success without failure.
Sandhya’s mother is a teacher at St Francois Girls’ College in Belmont and her father is the Assistant Features Editor the Express newspaper. Her mother, Mathy Santlal-Maharaj, said Sandhya has always been a quietly disciplined and responsible child. “My husband and myself have always been heavily invested in our children’s education as this was something handed down from our parents.
“From the pre-school level, Kathleen Elbourne and her staff at Belmont Early Childhood Care Centre stated that Sandhya was more advanced than the other kids for her age and was intelligent, disciplined and neat. Her teachers at GMVS echoed these sentiments in end of term reports. Sandhya has the willpower and drive to succeed. She still received Honour bands for academic achievement (attaining over 90 per cent) even when she was ill. Despite some challenges, she continues to excel and we are proud of her efforts and just rewards.
Sandhya’s father, Sateesh Maharaj said his daughter was determined since she was a baby. “She never wanted to crawl. She would drag herself to the nearest wall and pull herself up to walk. She was very determined. By three she was reading and spent her spare time watching educational shows. She was always focused where schoolwork was concerned and the only ‘problem’ teachers observed was that she would always choose a good book over outdoor activities. She loves to draw, write and follow everything BTS (Korean boy band). She never complains about doing chores and is a great big sister. She has always been blessed with hard-working, devoted teachers and all of her past educators have high hopes for her and anticipate a bright future for her,” Maharaj said.