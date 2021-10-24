Sanjivanis breast lounge

THE old adage “ignorance is bliss” which implies that there are situations in which one is better off not knowing the truth has survived the centuries since it was first uttered by Thomas Gray in the late 1700s. However, ignorance or a lack of knowledge especially when it concerns your health and well-being can actually cost you your life. Researchers have observed that knowledge and awareness play a vital role in the early detection and treatment of breast cancer. That would explain why throughout the year and particularly during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there are numerous campaigns geared towards sensitising the public about the importance of early screening.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in T&T, therefore getting screened gives patients either peace of mind or critical information that will help them and their doctor decide the best way forward.
If fear of the unknown prevents you from making an appointment to get screened for breast cancer, consider this fact: breast cancer treatment can be highly effective particularly if the disease is identified early.
The Sanjivani Women’s Hospital which is the only private health care facility in T&T and the Caribbean dedicated to women has its very own ‘breast lounge’ which revolves around breast care and early screening. To improve best patient outcomes the private hospital located in St Augustine has assembled a medical team which includes mammographers, radiologists, pathologists, breast and plastic surgeons, oncologists, gynaecologists, pharmacists, nurses and a psychologist. All consultations, procedures, diagnostics and evaluations are done under one roof and on the same day.
“Breast screening and breast care has always been very important,” said obstetrician/gynaecologist and clinic co-ordinator Dr Vashisht Persad. “We want people to walk in and feel comfortable and leave with a knowledge of what might be going on rather than have that anxiety of waiting two to four weeks to get an idea of what’s going on, which is a big issue with breast screening in general.”
Although people often associate screening with breast cancer, it’s important to note that there are postpartum and lactation issues as well as infections that can happen outside of breast cancer which screenings can also pick up, added Persad.
How does the single visit screening work? During the visit, the patient has the mammogram after which the radiologist will discuss with them the findings. If required, an ultrasound or further consultation with the breast specialist will also be done on the same visit. These single visits eliminate a lot of the anxiety that comes with breast screenings, said radiologist Dr Christopher Cassim.
“Breast imaging is a very anxiety-generating experience for women, they are always worried about what may be there. And it’s disconcerting when a woman who has a lump comes to have an investigation done and then leaves and doesn’t know for days what that lump really is. On the other hand, when a patient gets everything done all at once, you compact that timeline and the radiologist can have a discussion about the findings, whether it’s nothing to worry about or it requires further investigation,” said Cassim.
Both Persad and Cassim observed that in the weeks and months following the start of the pandemic, persons began putting off important tests and screenings. Cassim was in Canada during the early days of the pandemic and said it was difficult to get patients to come to hospital for routine screenings or follow-up visits. Elective surgeries were halted so that staff and resources could be spent on Covid care. Now that people are getting accustomed to life with Covid they are scheduling their screenings. The Sanjivani breast lounge has received a positive response, especially during this month when there is a heightened awareness of breast cancer.
It’s indisputable that early screening can save lives but why do some women avoid it? The answer may lie in the stories of pain and discomfort that are associated with mammograms. Cassim provides some insight.
“Women often talk to friends, neighbours and acquaintances who may have had a bad experience while getting a mammogram. The machine is like a paddle that the breast is compressed between and the patient has to stand or posture their body in a sort of uncomfortable manner to get their breast into the paddle. If the experience is unpleasant they might pass that onto their friends and as a result of that some people are afraid to go for a mammogram because they’re expecting it to be painful,” explained the radiologist.
Ninety-five per cent of Sanjivani’s patients report that the experience was much better than they expected. Their mammogram machine requires a lesser degree of compression so it squeezes the breast a lot less - that in turn contributes to patient comfort.
According to international guidelines, the general recommendation is that women aged 40 and over should schedule mammograms every year or every two years.
As a radiologist, Cassim enjoys the technical, problem-solving aspect of his job. Working in both the public and private health sector reminds him of the importance of cancer screenings and early detection.
“I see people coming into the hospitals with late stage disease and you know that if it was found out early, the outcome would have been very different,” said Cassim. “With early detection a patient can have surgery, a course of chemotherapy and/or radiotherapy and be cured, but without screening the cancer will be left alone and may spread and the person could potentially die from the disease. That’s a massive difference.”
Breast care is an extremely important part of a woman’s health care, stressed Persad.
“Just doing the simplest thing —having regular screenings and being aware of how your breasts feel and what to look out for can prevent a lot of late stage disease and mortality,” he said.