SANTIMANITAY

Myron Bruce has an immediate social media hit on his hands with his immensely popular Extempo News. The 2018 National Extempo Monarch, best known as Myron B, has added satire to the biggest news stories on the island with the segment that first appeared on Cup of Joe on TV6 three weeks ago.
Since then his farcical acting and comical lyrics on Extemp News have been shared hundreds of thousands of times across all social media platforms. In the three episodes he has released he has made light of the Venezuelan immigrant registration process; a snake attacking a zoo keeper at the Emperor Valley Zoo; and the arrest of former minister of public administration Marlene McDonald.