SINCE going solo with his tracks “There For You”, “Put It On Me” and his Latin-flavoured rhythm “Tonight”, Derron Blackman aka D’Blackman has never looked back. The Trinidad-born singer and musician who has been based in North Carolina for the past 23 years is tantalising the music scene with his latest release “Saucy Body”.
Produced by D’Blackman and Delbert McClellan, the track opens with the familiar sound of the dholak.
D’Blackman is no stranger to the music industry, he and his siblings were all part of the band The Love Circle which was created by their father, the cultural icon Ras Shorty I. D’Blackman was only ten when he began playing drums for the band. Music took him to the US and then to Malaysia, Thailand, India and Singapore where he and his family performed. D’Blackman eventually settled in the US where he continued to make music and perform alongside his equally talented siblings. He also sang and played drums for different bands for several years.
Finally in 2019, he made the decision to go off on his own and create his own music which resulted in a blend of soca, R&B, African and Latin rhythms. D’Blackman enjoys experimenting with different sounds and genres - just like Ras Shorty I who embraced different music and cultures.
“Saucy Body” which is a blend of R&B, soca and Indian music was written by Tiffany Sharp, Keno Sankofa and D’Blackman and mixed and mastered by Duane Dyer of Crown Records. The song’s vibe is a reflection of D’Blackman’s love for Indian music. His fascination with the genre began when his family moved to Piparo; there he and his siblings were exposed to East Indian culture, food and music.
“The music I listened to in the past has had a great impact on me,” says D’Blackman who went on to explain how his travels influenced his musical choices.
When D’Blackman was 20, he and his family toured and lived in India for eight months, where he witnessed extreme levels of poverty but also the beautiful culture, architecture and hospitality that the vast country has to offer.
His time spent in India was also a way of reconnecting with his own family history - his great grandfather on his mother’s side was from Bombay.
“The influence of Indian music on me growing up was huge,” says D’Blackman. “I was always amazed by the culture and the people. Growing up in Piparo everyone around us was Indian, we were always invited to Indian weddings and Divali celebrations. So we pretty much grew up with more of an Indian influence than anything else.”
It comes as no surprise that those influences have found their way into his music.
After being in the music industry for most of his life, D’Blackman has finally grown into his own as a solo artist. He has a better idea of the music he wants to create. While his father is credited for creating soca, D’Blackman is in the process of reinventing it.
“My soca is not your typical soca music. What I produce is going to be my own take on soca music with R&B, Latin and Indian influences. I enjoy soca but I don’t relate to the “wine wine, jook jook”; it’s catchy but I can’t listen to it year round. It’s not really telling a story but more like chanting. In order for soca to go somewhere you have to start telling a story that the world can relate to,” he says.
Being a solo artist takes a lot of grit and hard work but he’s not about to give up.
“I’m going to keep doing my music. I want to spread soca as far as I can and keep my father’s legacy going,” says D’Blackman.
“Saucy Body” is now available for download on all digital music platforms.