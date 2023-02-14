Saving lives

WHEN swimming instructor Ashley Alonzo learned of the recent drowning of a four-year-old girl at a communal pool in Trincity, she felt as if she had swallowed a stone. Years ago she had given water-safety classes to a client at that very pool, and so she was able to accurately envision where the tragedy unfolded.
“Anytime I hear of someone drowning, it takes a piece of my soul because drowning is preventable. If only people had the proper information and understood how serious the danger is, then they would be more cautious, more careful and more lives would be saved,” said Alonzo.
After birth defects, drowning is a leading cause of death in children under the age of four, and is considered a public health crisis. These sad statistics are what drive Alonzo to make as great an impact as possible to change the current status quo. The former national athlete, who represented T&T in water polo and swimming, is so passionate about water safety that she became a certified coach and founded Auntie Ashley’s Aquatics, where survival swimming is taught to children, including babies fresh out of the womb. For the past eight years, Alonzo has dedicated her life to teaching her young pupils how to survive an unexpected fall in deep water.
Learning how to swim is vital, said Alonzo, who added that the earlier a child learns to swim, the better.
“Swimming is just as important as learning to walk and talk. The same way maths and English are compulsory subjects, swimming should be made compulsory. Before children play in water, they should be taught how to play with it safely,” said Alonzo.
Rather than attacking the parents or caregivers of a drowning victim, Alonzo said people need to keep in mind two undeniable facts.
“Children are curious all the time, if a child sees a ball floating in water, the likelihood is that he will go after it. Also, parents are not perfect and they can’t watch their children 24/7, so although parents want the best for their children and don’t expect their child to drown while on an outing—accidents can happen,” she said.
Knowing that all it takes is two inches of water and 20 seconds for a child to drown, Alonzo focuses on prevention; she strongly advises installing a fence or gate around the perimeter of a pool to prevent easy access to minors. Once inflatable pools are no longer in use, they must be emptied, buckets too must be emptied after use, she added. Bathtubs should be drained after bath time and young children should also be watched around toilets, which can be a hazard.
At pool parties children should wear brightly coloured swimwear and, most importantly, a pool watcher should be designated to keep his or her eyes on the pool and those in and around it. At no time should anyone in the pool be left unsupervised, she warned.
Alonzo has been around water for most, if not all, of her life. She and her sisters are national swimmers and spent most of their vacations Down the Islands and in open water. Regardless of the skills they learnt from coaches as members of the Marlins swim and water polo teams, they were taught to never take the sea for granted.
“My dad used to tell us ‘the sea does not care that you are a national swimmer, the open water is bigger than you are. Don’t test your boundaries, don’t play games with the sea—you will die’,” Alonzo recalled.
Her path to a career in water safety took a few twists and turns over the years. Alonzo went to college in the US, where she studied business management and advertising. She began working with her father, but after a falling out, she was fired.
In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise because it brought her closer to figuring out what she was really passionate about—swimming and children. She went back to school and majored in early childhood education and gave swimming classes. When she learned about survival swimming, she was hooked. She became a member of the American Swim Coaches Association and acquired a Red Level Swim American certification. She is Adult, PED, AED and CPR certified internationally, through the International CPR Institute. She trained with the World Wide Swim School, of which she is also a member.
Survival swimming is at the crux of her operation Auntie Ashley’s Aquatics. During her classes, Alonzo and her instructors mimic real-life situations where the child is taught how to react and respond when faced with different situations and intensities. They are taught skills such as floating for an extended period of time which will allow them to yell for help or until they can swim to safety.
“My method is not for everyone,”said Alonzo. “Drowning is the leading cause of death in children under the age of four, so our ideology is that we don’t have time to waste. My job is not to treat water as a fun playground. My goal is to teach my students how to survive.”
When Alonzo goes on a beach outing with her family, she is often seized by anxiety when she observes people flouting basic water safety guidelines and disrespecting lifeguards whose job involves risking their own lives to help those in distress. Drowning is silent and can happen quickly, so Alonzo urges people to supervise their children at all times and listen to lifeguards who are trained professionals. Drowning statistics can be curbed but it requires education on a national level as well as perspective.
“Gymnastics and tennis are incredible and important sports, but they can’t save lives—whereas learning to swim can,” said Alonzo. “As parents you need to ask yourselves: what am I willing to pay to save my child’s life?”