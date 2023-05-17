Marlon Asher is on the cusp of a personal reggae revival.

After a lengthy hiatus, Asher, real name Marlon Sobers, will drop a much-anticipated new album at the end of this month: SAFE.

Born in Chaguanas, this global reggae star has worked with Jamaican hit-making producer Don Corleon (Donovan Bennett) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Keely Keys (Matthew Keaveny) on the studio production of the album. VAS Productions are executive producers for the project.