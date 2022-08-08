When Petrotrin closed its doors in 2018, it became apparent that many Trinbagonians weren’t aware that the State-owned oil company also supported a historically important, and still relevant, oilfield community in the south-west peninsula of Trinidad.
This community, because of the centuries-old oil industry, has a comprehensive infrastructure of roads, bridges, water and electricity plants, residential housing, schools, medical centres, hospitals, farms (beef, dairy and citrus), family focused recreation clubs with attendant sporting fields (football, hockey and cricket), cycling velodromes, basketball, tennis and squash courts as well as swimming pools—and all of this faced the solemn circumstance of closure.
In all fairness to Petrotrin, for years, attempts had been made to hand many of the non-oil assets over to the community, but an exercise of that magnitude takes time and time ran out.
Thus began the drive to save Beach Camp Community School, also known as Beach Camp Private School.
Originally built circa 1940 for the children of the expatriate oil workers from England, Canada, Australia, etc… the primary school began admitting the children of local senior management staff from 1962 when Trinidad and Tobago became independent. From 1998 the school was opened up to the wider community.
With its motto, “Everything we do we do with all our might”—the Beach Camp School has always been a testimony of the standards of excellence upon which the energy sector in post-independent Trinidad and Tobago used to pride itself.
The school secured prizes in both the art and essay writing competition hosted by Angostora Ltd in 1976 to celebrate 100 years of operations in this country.
Then in 1978, one year after installing its science room, the school was adjudged the overall winners of the national science competition hosted by ASETT (Association of Science Education Trinidad and Tobago).
The Beach Camp compound was one of approximately 15 self-sustaining residential neighbourhoods built with military precision in the midst of the tropical jungle, by the early oil pioneers who would have served in the British military and Allied forces during World Wars I and II.
This explains why these compounds were called camps. Beach Camp is situated on the southern coastline of Trinidad at the very end of Beach Road, Palo Seco.
When we met up with Michele Celestine, senior consulting attorney-at-law and chair of the Beach Camp School Board since January 2019, her reasons for putting a committee together comprising past pupils, parents, teachers and members of the community, to save the school, were rooted in preserving the positive aspects of oilfield heritage.
Her sense of patriotism and love of the oilfield community were clear as she explained, “Something had to be done—this school nurtured generations of young people who went on to make positive contributions both locally and internationally. This space matters.”
She explained. “It is a dream for every environmentalist and the best place for a child to receive their early education. Beach Camp has idyllic vistas, and expansive green lawns for playing. Flowering and fruit trees, clean fresh air, nature sounds of—ocean waves, birds singing and tree leaves rustling in the breeze are part of the daily ambience. Which child could ask for more?”
Michele’s mother, Kathleen Celestine, was the first local principal of the school with a teaching career there that spanned 40 years.
“I wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night if the school had just closed down and future generations of children didn’t get to benefit from the legacy of the Beach Camp School with its uplifting oilfield community core values, state-of-the-art library, science room and well-developed sporting and music programmes,” she said.
Carolyn Paul, accountant, FCCA, the school’s treasurer, is also a past pupil and the daughter of Clive Paul (dec.) who was the senior production superintendent at the time of his retirement.
Together, they formed an Alumni Association and drafted a business proposal for submission to the Petrotrin transition board which was approved and accepted. The proposal cited the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 4—Quality Education, as the tenet upon which the school was founded and upon which it should be continued.
Since then, the Beach Camp School Alumni Association has had no difficulty attracting members since all past pupils have nothing but fond memories and are happy to give back to the community that nurtured them. Interestingly, past pupils of the school had already begun researching its history since 2012 when Chips Reid, now based in Canada, visited to compile some research for his mother’s memoirs.
The alumni members have made tremendous financial sacrifices to help meet the operational and maintenance costs of the school. Local contractors and suppliers have also assisted. CEPEP cuts the grass. It is indeed a community school. In 2019 the school received a visit from two of its many noteworthy past pupils—Ian Porter, retired vice-president of World Bank Asia, and John Porter, retired prof of International Health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Strong institutions
They were hosted by Michele, Carolyn, past pupil Nicholas Jackman, Group chief financial officer, ANSA McAL Ltd, along with board members Rosabelle Nibbs (accounting technician) and coach Dennis Cox.
Ian left them with these inspirational words, “Never hesitate to build and safeguard strong institutions. Every successful developed country needs them.”
John reminded them that for many generations of global citizens, Beach Camp will always be home so it is important to keep the home fires burning.
In tribute to the contribution of these hard-working men and women, which is a national story that must be told, the school’s offering is being expanded to include an Oilfield Community Museum.
Bookmarks will feature short inspirational bios of the oil pioneers such as Greville Jones, Ken Birchwood and David McKnight, the first local petroleum engineer, geologist and administrative manager, respectively.
These bookmarks are being printed for distribution among the children at the school as well as surrounding schools. This initiative, along with a series of children’s books, is planned for the future.
Michele Celestine is a senior consulting attorney-at-law, lifetime member of Citizens for Conservation, founding member of the San Fernando Heritage Trust, chair of the Beach Camp School Association, founding member of the Beach Camp School Alumni Association and Beach Camp Sustainable Resource Utilisation Company (BCSRUC).