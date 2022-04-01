Savoury delights sure to please

Chef Valmiki Nandlal’s Guinness-infused fried fish covered in cheese sauce is a divine culinary experience.
Crunchy, sweet and savoury all at once, the seafood delight spread atop creamy mashed potatoes and crunchy coleslaw was a heavenly contrast of flavours and textures at his Mr Rango’s Cookhouse at Price Plaza, Chaguanas, last week.
“I think what you got was a salted caramel taste. Our breading is specially seasoned, and we do everything fresh. I mean, we don’t kill the fish fresh, but we only start preparation while doing the dish,” Chef Nandlal beamed when he sat with the Express during dinner.
Remarkably, this is only the second time the affable chef has brought Guinness into his kitchen. Challenged to infuse the famous Irish stout into his lunch and dinner menus for the recently concluded St Patrick’s month celebration, he also created a Guinness-infused house burger entree, barbecued wings and onion rings starters, and a Guinness glaze for his desserts.
“Last year (for St Patrick’s Day) was the first time I infused Guinness with any dish. We looked at the Guinness promotion this year and said it’s something we can once again challenge ourselves. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive; most of the plates that went out came back empty,” he continued through a huge, accomplished smile.
Top of the checklist
Customer satisfaction tops the checklist at Mr Rango, Nandlal said. Great food must be paired with the ideal environment, he added, causing eyes at the table to survey his fun and funky dinner-style decor.
Welcoming guests back into their front house has been the best part of reopening, he added.
“We did it (Guinness promotion) last year to go, but it wasn’t the experience you needed to get. You need to get (the food) warm, you need it to get it on the plate, you need to enjoy it right here. The environment adds value to the dish.
“Our team is always excited for new things and ways to interact with guests. In the hospitality area, that’s what it’s all about. It’s not just about serving your food, it’s about interactions, having a conversation, and most of the people who would come here have a relationship with the staff,” he explained.
Nandlal can usually be spotted guest-watching between meal prep from atop a bar stool at his restaurant. Seeing guests enjoy his food is the most fulfilling part of being a chef, he added.
“For me, personally, I like to see when you serve someone and they’re so happy. I sit at the bar and just see people having a good time with whoever they’re with—their friend, their family, their significant other. To see them sit and enjoy the atmosphere fuels me,” he revealed.
The challenges of the pandemic and its resulting restrictions on the restaurant sector has made the people-pleasing chef even more acute to the experiences he provides his guests.
“I recognise it’s not just us, the restaurant industry, that suffered but the whole country. Some people may want to dine with us because it’s the first pay cheque they got in months. We are glad they’re willing to spend that money right here and we will give them the best treatment,” he said.
The biggest news of the year
The impending return to full, unrestricted business operation is welcome news for the restaurant industry, said Nandlal. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a media conference last Saturday, said starting on Monday, there will be no vaccine restrictions on diners.
“Definitely exciting news for us. It’s the biggest news we heard in two years. We would still have people daily coming at the door without vaccination and saying they want to sit, but they can’t. We always work with them. We had some guests who asked to be served in their car, they want that experience,” he said with genuine excitement.
Though the removal of restrictions will bring more business, it will take at least a year to get his restaurant back to where it was in 2020 when the pandemic struck, he said.
“To rebuild the brand and what we lost, once things open in full, will take us up to a year, but we hope it takes less than that. We have a good staff. We’re at full staff right now with cycles and rotation based on shift,” he said.
The lessons of the pandemic, Nandlal says, will serve Mr Rango Cookhouse well in getting back on track.
“We learnt how to better manage money. The main lesson I learned is how to utilise what we have to make the best out of what we have, and secondly, how to manage our inventory and avoid wastage. We got that system from 50 per cent before (the pandemic) to 100 per cent,” he said.
Guests can also look forward to Mr Rango being a major part of the annual Trinidad and Tobago Restaurant Week (TTRW) later this year, he added.
“We’re really looking forward to it. Normally, we launch new menus in June, but we’re already working on it. So you guys can definitely look out for us at TTRW,” Nandlal concluded with a wink.