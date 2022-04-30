Savoury sawine, an Eid favourite

ON Monday, Trinidad and Tobago will join the rest of the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Like any other religious holiday in this country, the celebration of Eid is synonymous with traditional cuisine.
A favourite among households is sawine.
Alimah Muhammed, a caterer and owner of Korma Kitchen, told the Kitcharee there are ways to make the rich, creamy dessert healthy.
“Sawine is considered as a dessert. It is milk-based, so it is rich and flavourful, which is why it is a favourite. But not everyone can enjoy it because of the rich ingredients,” Muhammed said.
Muhammed said there are ways to substitute the ingredients for a healthy version of the dessert.
“Some people don’t get to enjoy sawine because they may have health issues like diabetes, but you don’t have to make it rich and sweet, especially if you are considering that there may be persons within your household who may suffer with non-communicable diseases.
“Sawine is usually made with full cream milk, but I use skim milk or almond milk.
“I also substitute the sugar with honey. I use dates and lots of almonds. It’s really a quick and simple meal that you can enjoy, not just for Eid. I would say it really is a wholesome breakfast or dinner,” Muhammed said.
Sawine is made with vermicelli noodles, almonds, sugar, milk, cinnamon, and raisins.
Muhammed said any dried fruit can be added to the mixture.
“I use dates, dried pawpaw and prunes and various nuts and grains.
“Although the recipe is standard and traditional, you don’t have to stick to it. I don’t use ghee and I use whole wheat vermicelli once I can get it,” Muhammed said.
Muhammed has shared this recipe for a healthier version of sawine this Eid.
Ingredients
½ cup prunes
½ cup dates
3 cups water
honey
8 ounces vermicelli
1 teaspoon cinnamon powder
1 teaspoon cardamom powder (Elychee)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla essence)
5 cups skim milk
½ teaspoon salt (optional)
¼ cup slivered almonds
¼ cup maraschino cherries
¼ cup pistachios
Instructions
In a small bowl. Place prunes in one cup water to soak. Set aside
Add vermicelli to the iron pot on low heat. Toss constantly until vermicelli starts to turn brown
Add cinnamon and cardamom to vermicelli and continue toasting until spices become aromatic and vermicelli turns brown. Stir constantly.
Add remaining two cups of water and vanilla extract/essence, and allow everything to simmer for eight mins until most water is absorbed.
Add skim milk, honey and salt and allow to simmer for ten mins.
Add strained dates, prunes, almonds and cherries. Stir well.
Place in bowls and top with chopped pistachios. Can be eaten hot or refrigerated for a cool snack.