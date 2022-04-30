Savoury sawine, an Eid favourite

Sawine

TRADITIONAL: Sawine is the most popular dish eaten around this time.

ON Monday, Trinidad and Tobago will join the rest of the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Like any other religious holiday in this country, the celebration of Eid is synonymous with traditional cuisine.

A favourite among households is sawine.

Alimah Muhammed, a caterer and owner of Korma Kitchen, told the Kitcharee there are ways to make the rich, creamy dessert healthy.

“Sawine is considered as a dessert. It is milk-based, so it is rich and flavourful, which is why it is a favourite. But not everyone can enjoy it because of the rich ingredients,” Muhammed said.

Muhammed said there are ways to substitute the ingredients for a healthy version of the dessert.

“Some people don’t get to enjoy sawine because they may have health issues like diabetes, but you don’t have to make it rich and sweet, especially if you are considering that there may be persons within your household who may suffer with non-communicable diseases.

“Sawine is usually made with full cream milk, but I use skim milk or almond milk.

“I also substitute the sugar with honey. I use dates and lots of almonds. It’s really a quick and simple meal that you can enjoy, not just for Eid. I would say it really is a wholesome breakfast or dinner,” Muhammed said.

Sawine is made with vermicelli noodles, almonds, sugar, milk, cinnamon, and raisins.

Muhammed said any dried fruit can be added to the mixture.

“I use dates, dried pawpaw and prunes and various nuts and grains.

“Although the recipe is standard and traditional, you don’t have to stick to it. I don’t use ghee and I use whole wheat vermicelli once I can get it,” Muhammed said.

Muhammed has shared this recipe for a healthier version of sawine this Eid.

Ingredients

½ cup prunes

½ cup dates

3 cups water

honey

8 ounces vermicelli

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

1 teaspoon cardamom powder (Elychee)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (or vanilla essence)

5 cups skim milk

½ teaspoon salt (optional)

¼ cup slivered almonds

¼ cup maraschino cherries

¼ cup pistachios

Instructions

In a small bowl. Place prunes in one cup water to soak. Set aside

Add vermicelli to the iron pot on low heat. Toss constantly until vermicelli starts to turn brown

Add cinnamon and cardamom to vermicelli and continue toasting until spices become aromatic and vermicelli turns brown. Stir constantly.

Add remaining two cups of water and vanilla extract/essence, and allow everything to simmer for eight mins until most water is absorbed.

Add skim milk, honey and salt and allow to simmer for ten mins.

Add strained dates, prunes, almonds and cherries. Stir well.

Place in bowls and top with chopped pistachios. Can be eaten hot or refrigerated for a cool snack.

verdel.bishop@trinidadexpress.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Acknowledging the Positive

Acknowledging the Positive

T&T gospel star Positive (Joel Murray) has received a regional leading 18 nominations for the 2022 Caribbean Gospel Marlin Awards.

Positive’s 2020 album Heartwired has been nominated for the prestigious Most Outstanding Album award, with nine singles off the project up for honours in 16 individual categories including outstanding dancehall, reggae, soca and calypso awards. His hit collaboration “Testify” with San Fernando-born gospel act Gates Praise (Lemuel Charles), also earned a nomination in the Outstanding Reggae Vocal Performance Duo-Group category.

Celeste Mohammed wins OCM Bocas Prize

Celeste Mohammed wins OCM Bocas Prize

A debut novel described by the judges as “rollicking, enjoyable, and at times incredibly moving” is named the outstanding Caribbean book of the past year.

Pleasantview, the first book by Trinidad and Tobago’s Celeste Mohammed, is the winner of the overall 2022 OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, which comes with a cash award of TT$10,000, sponsored by One Caribbean Media, the region’s largest media house.

A Musical Treat for Moms

A Musical Treat for Moms

The matriarchs of Trinidad and Tobago will experience a special treat on May 7 (Mother’s Day weekend), as NuWave Event Solutions Ltd presents a special live concert experience at The Hyatt Regency.

The concert, featuring David Michael Rudder alongside Kes the Band frontman, Kees Dieffenthaller, is an opportunity for mothers throughout the country to enjoy much needed time away from their busy schedules and to unwind and de-stress following a series of lockdowns due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Savoury sawine, an Eid favourite

Savoury sawine, an Eid favourite

ON Monday, Trinidad and Tobago will join the rest of the world in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Like any other religious holiday in this country, the celebration of Eid is synonymous with traditional cuisine.

A favourite among households is sawine.

Alimah Muhammed, a caterer and owner of Korma Kitchen, told the Kitcharee there are ways to make the rich, creamy dessert healthy.

Dane Gulston and Sons Liberation Time

Dane Gulston and Sons Liberation Time

Pannist Dane Gulston has declared this Sunday Liberation Time.

Gulston says after nearly two years of pandemic-forced restrictions the time has come “to celebrate and free up”. He will be aiming to do just that at his “Dane Gulston and Sons: Liberation Time 2” concert, today, at the Kaiso Blues Café on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Yash on success of ‘KGF’

Yash on success of ‘KGF’

Kannada superstar Yash made a splash across India when KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018. The film was backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment in the western and northern regions of India. It was around the time that Indian cinema started realising the potential of films which found favour with audiences across the length and breadth of India after the Baahubali franchise.