Say goodbye to acid reflux

The festive Christmas season is upon us, coupled with the excitement of the World Cup tournament! It’s only fitting that we look into another common digestive issue that can often put a damper on our ability to enjoy life.
If this topic captured your attention, then you must be all too familiar with the fiery discomfort in your stomach that rises to your chest after you’ve had a meal. You’ve tasted that sourness or bitterness at the back of your mouth, or have had that burning wave that hits your throat and turns your voice hoarse. You’ve coughed or hiccuped straight through the night with minimal relief and hardly much sleep. You know what it is like to have acid reflux.
Well I dare to promise you that after you read what I share with you today and put it into practice, you can say goodbye to your acid reflux, for good! Yes, I’m about to share some tested and proven methods for relieving not merely the symptoms of acid reflux, but preventing its occurrence altogether, without the use of harmful medications.
Now before we take a look at treating acid reflux, let us first gain a greater understanding of what it is, and what causes it.
What is acid reflux?
Acid reflux is a common condition where stomach acid flows up into the tube that connects the stomach to the throat, called the oesophagus. Acid enters the oesophagus because of a weakened ring of muscle at the top of the stomach (called the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES)). Usually, when we consume any food or drink, that ring of muscle tightens up and closes off the top of the stomach so that nothing flows out of the stomach, back up the tube. With the exception of burping or vomiting, that tiny doorway should remain closed. However, when it is unable to shut properly because it has become weakened for some reason, and gastric juices end up flowing back up the tube, then this alters proper digestion, often causing many unpleasant symptoms. If left untreated, acid reflux can evolve into a condition known as GERD (gastro-oesophageal reflux disease).
Common Causes
Acid reflux can be caused by a number of issues that may not actually have anything to do with too much stomach acid. Let’s explore a few causes:
—Inflammation – chronic inflammation in the body can have a negative effect on the digestive system, including tissue damage and dysfunction of the oesophagus.
—Food sensitivity – certain foods commonly known as “triggers” such as spicy food, oily/fatty food, caffeine (coffee, tea or chocolate), dairy, pork, red meat, wheat/gluten, tomatoes, onion or garlic, may irritate the stomach and intestines and contribute to acid reflux.
—Medications – prolonged use of drugs like aspirin, ibuprofen (and other painkillers) and antibiotics, may cause serious damage to the lining of the stomach and small intestine, hindering proper digestion.
—Chronic stress – there is a strong nervous connection between the brain and the stomach. Prolonged periods of stress may weaken stomach function and lead to various digestive disorders.
—Obesity – excessive pressure on the abdomen can weaken the sphincter at the top of the stomach, allowing for the escape of gastric juices into the oesophagus.
—Overeating – having large meals, especially close to bed time, causes an overly full stomach which forces acid upwards.
—Ageing – the older we become, the less stomach acid that we produce, and so undigested food ferments in the stomach, leading to gas and bloating. This excessive gas can force the sphincter open and allow for acid to travel up the oesophagus.
What can you do?
Let’s take a look at some natural remedies that you can try to win the battle over acid reflux. These tips have worked for many, and I’m sure that they can help you too.
Natural remedies
1. Alter your diet.
Do: Avoid your trigger foods and include foods that are anti-inflammatory, soothing to your gut and easy to digest. These can include green leafy vegetables, cucumber, ochro (okra), almonds, bananas, oatmeal, white fish, white meat, brown rice, coconut, avocado, soups and salads (without raw garlic or onion).
Do: Drink lots of water throughout the day.
Do: Take the time to chew your food properly and eat more slowly.
Do: Consume less alcohol.
Don’t: Consume processed foods (eg. Sausage, tinned meats and foods high in artificial ingredients), condiments (e.g. ketchup, mustard, barbecue, garlic sauce or salad dressing) or greasy fast foods.
Don’t: Drink while eating. A sip of water for moisture is okay, but a glass of juice is not. This dilutes the stomach acid and causes a longer time for digestion, leading of course to fermentation, gas, bloating and acid reflux.
Don’t: Skip meals. This can lead to overeating whenever you do eat.
2. Don’t eat and lie down.
It is best to wait at least an hour after eating before you lie down.
3. Change your sleeping position.
Acid reflux often strikes in the night time. Be sure to sleep in an elevated position by stacking your pillows at least six inches higher than usual. If you sleep on your side, be sure to sleep on your left side, as this position prevents acid from travelling up the oesophagus.
4. Reduce your stress levels
Stress is like a ball of energy that begins in the mind and is stored up in the body. It must be released or else the body will implode, figuratively speaking, of course. Find a way to release this energy, whether it be by moderate exercise, outdoor activity, meditation, prayer, or whatever healthy means that you choose, and restore balance to the energy in your body.
5. Try natural supplements.
—Epsom salt/magnesium – relaxes smooth muscle tissue and reduces spasm of the oesophageal sphincter, preventing the escape of acid from the stomach.
—Ginger and turmeric – anti-inflammatory and aid digestion when taken in moderation.
—Paw paw – Contains the enzyme pepsin which aids in the effective breakdown of food in the stomach.
—Raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar – contains helpful probiotics and restores the stomach’s acidic PH for effective digestion.
—Activated charcoal – reduces gas and bloating, and removes harmful toxins from the gut caused by bacterial or yeast overgrowth due to certain medications.
6. Protect your gut lining.
Help your gut to heal by restoring its mucosal lining. Licorice root (not for high blood pressure patients), slippery elm, aloe vera and ochro/okra can help with this, all in moderate amounts.
7. Probiotics – Yogurt, kombucha, fermented vegetables or probiotic supplements help to repopulate the gut with “good” bacteria, aiding proper digestion.
And there you have it. I must remind you that this is not medical advice, but simple, helpful tips shared to empower you in your journey to recovery from acid reflux. If you would like to try any of these remedies, I encourage you to do your own research. It is not recommended that you discontinue the use of any medication that you are currently taking without first consulting with your doctor. Be sure to speak with your doctor to find out what may be causing your acid reflux and determine the best treatment option for you.
Best wishes on your journey to better health.
Leah Lewis (MPH) is a health consultant and founder of To’ren Healthcare Consultancy. She provides personal and group consultations with persons desiring to overcome their health challenges, using the power of lifestyle as medicine. To get in touch with her, send an email to llewis@torenhealth.ml or torenhc@gmail.com