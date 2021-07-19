Scaling the heights

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon congratulated the first cohort of Scale Up Trinidad and Tobago (ScaleupTT) for successfully completing its three-month programme which was aimed at providing participants with the tools and know-how to aggressively grow their businesses.
The programme, which was coordinated by Unit Trust Corporation, trained 49 business professionals across 11 participating companies from the food and beverage, ICT, technology and telecommunication solutions and engineering sectors.
In congratulating the participants at a virtual graduation ceremony held on June 29, Minister Gopee-Scoon said, “The fact that you are all here this morning graduating from this rigorous programme demonstrates your commitment and means that you are now equipped with the tools necessary to be able to effectively turn that desire for growth into reality.”
She applauded the participants for having the foresight and drive to take their business to the next level and challenged them to translate the knowledge gained into the operation of their business which will undoubtedly lead to further growth and success.
The Scale up Model focuses on the 3Cs, Customers, Capacity and Cash, and aims to provide companies with practical skills in sales and marketing, organisational development, and entrepreneurial finance to transform businesses to achieve full potential.
Participants spoke of their successes within the three-month period, which ranged from increased sales, expansion to new markets and new partnerships.
The graduates also presented on their succession plans for the next six months to two years.
Minister Gopee-Scoon was very encouraged by the tangible outcomes derived in such a short time period. She stated that Trinidad and Tobago should position itself as the ideas and entrepreneurial capital of the region and called on graduates to become trailblazers in their field.
Various sectors
The Government has always attached great importance to innovation and entrepreneurship as a critical ingredient for the growth and development of the economy, she said. In this regard, Minister Gopee-Scoon encouraged graduates to avail themselves of the resources which may be available to them, through several ministries and agencies across varied sectors, including the manufacturing sector (such as food and beverage); agriculture and agro-processing; information and communication technology; financial sector; maritime sector; creative industry; software design and application, and aviation.
Minister Gopee-Scoon along with the graduates commended UTC for recognising the value of Scaling Up and investing in local entrepreneurs and businesses.
Nigel Edwards, executive director, Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation, also congratulated the graduating class, noting that there is nothing more rewarding than actual and meaningful results.
He said, “UTC is committed to being a catalyst in driving social change, supporting innovation, creating a community of exports and wealth creation at a national level.” He added that an important insight after the last three months is that businesses are stronger working together, collaborating, connecting and deepening relationships.