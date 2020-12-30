As the New Year is about to chime in, we in rural areas observe the behaviours of wildlife as they forage and communicate, filling the airwaves with sounds not enjoyed in urban areas.
People have grown accustomed to the screamers of the avian population as they passage through on their way from and to their roost. The decline in certain species, as well as the increase in others, is also noticeable.
The non-native scarlet macaw (Ara macao) is one of the more recent additions to our showcase of biodiversity. Now living and breeding here in several colonies, they have adapted to our forested habitats and even co-inhabit with our native macaws.
While our native blue and yellow macaw (Ara ararauna) once disappeared from our lands and was later reintroduced thanks to both international and local initiatives, inclusive of the Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust as part of its ongoing repopulation programme, the scarlet macaw is just being introduced into our forests from South America.
Increased sightings
We are used to seeing both our native species, the blue and gold and the smaller red-bellied macaw (Ara manilata), especially the latter, in their numbers at the Nariva wetlands and Aripo Savannas. In fact, the red-bellied macaws are the largest population of macaws here. However, the exotic scarlet macaw is fast increasing along our coastal areas, especially in the Southlands, from where regular reports of trading come in.
From Los Blanquizales through Palo Seco to Moruga and beyond, there are now frequent sightings of large flocks of scarlet macaws where natural vegetation has remained relatively undisturbed.
This species has found areas where it can flourish on palm islands in wetlands and along riversides. There have also been reports of them feeding on coconuts along the North Coast, their strong, curved beaks created for the purpose of cracking open hard shells.
Usually, because they are quiet feeders, you do not hear them, but because of the conspicuous red, blue and yellow of their plumage, their presence cannot be missed against the backdrop of the green canopy.
One flock in Moruga painted quite a visual as they communicated in the canopy of a tall tree. After a while, a pair flew off (pairs mate for life), long tail and wide wingspan giving an impressive sight to onlookers.
The long tail represented half of the bird’s length and the wingspan opened to almost the entire length of the bird, inclusive of its tail. This was a captivating sight as the pair winged a path to another tree.
Because of their colourfully outstanding plumage, the rest of the group still in the canopy were now quite visible as they communicated among themselves. With loud screams, they too flew out in pairs to congregate on the second tree.
Latest target for traders
It was just past mid-afternoon and their activity increased as time wore on, until they eventually dispersed to their roosting grounds for the night.
This large species of parrot has found a permanent home on our island away from its home territory of Central and South America, especially nearby Venezuela.
Owners of mixed estates have reported regular sightings of the “blue and red” as they call it. Because they are now so widespread, there is the possibility that these exotics may at some point outnumber our own blue and yellow, if they haven’t already.
On a positive note, however, traders are now turning their attention to this latest addition to our wildlife presence, a novelty to them, allowing our native species some breeding space and escape from capture, for now.