Telecommunications company TSTT has announced a significant investment of over $120 million in the expansion of its fibre network infrastructure across both islands. The announcement brings the total investment for the island of Tobago in particular to $50 million, with the fibre infrastructure now expected to reach another 3,000 homes in communities like Charlotteville, L’Anse Fourmi, Parlatuvier, Castara, Les Coteaux and Moriah.
TSTT CEO Lisa Agard revealed this at Speyside High School on January 30 in Tobago.
The company’s leadership joined pupils and teachers of the school alongside representatives of the divisions of Health and Education, executives of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and members of the community, to hand over a Huawei IdeaHub to the school.
“As CEO of this great company, I am pleased to honour this commitment made just a few months ago when we held our technology conference at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Tobago. For us, last year’s conference and today’s handover demonstrate our commitment to continue investing in our relationship with the THA and in the people of Tobago,” Agard highlighted. Agard noted that the company is also providing wireless Internet connectivity to give life to the IdeaHub device at the school.
Going beyond the IdeaHub handover, the TSTT CEO elaborated on the value of the rollout of the fibre network for the island. “When this is complete, we will have fibre throughout the length and breadth of Tobago. Ninety-five per cent of the island will have coverage. Ninety-five per cent of Tobagonians can connect to our high-speed, high-quality broadband services. This is a major network coverage expansion project, and I am pleased to say that no other service provider here in Tobago can and will be able to match this. We are on a mission to ensure that all Tobagonians have access to the connectivity tools that are so fundamental for today’s rapidly changing, digital world and I can confidently say we are close to achieving this mission.”
This significant investment in connectivity highlights the importance of a robust fibre network in supporting the overall development of a country. With access to high-speed Internet becoming increasingly crucial in today’s digital age, TSTT’s commitment to strengthening its fibre network will significantly benefit Trinidad and Tobago’s citizens and businesses.
Providing new economic opportunities for young people
Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), advocated strongly for the school to be the recipient of the Huawei IdeaHub investment for several reasons. He explained, “We have a community in Speyside that was one of the last to receive access to telephones. Up to the late 1990s, we were sharing landlines between neighbours and homes. And not too long ago, parents had to pay for the Encyclopaedia Britannica which was how students got access to information.”
He called on the teachers and pupils in attendance to utilise the device in its entirety and welcome the telecommunications investment in the school, the community and the country by way of the fibre network deployment.
“I don’t think TSTT understands what it means for us in the countryside of Tobago. This will change not only the school but the community too. Speyside High is deeply connected to the community around it and is the best model for a successful school.”
When paired with innovative technology like the Huawei IdeaHub, high-speed broadband Internet can provide new economic opportunities for young people, such as remote work, entrepreneurship, and access to global markets. These developments can lead to an increase in innovation and productivity, ultimately driving economic growth and improving the standard of living for the youth and the country. The TSTT CEO reiterated this, closing her remarks by noting, “In today’s world, basic digital skills are becoming a basic requirement for employment, even in jobs classified as low-skilled. Let me also point out that there is a huge, global shortage of ICT skills. ICT skills are, therefore, your passport to jobs anywhere in the world. TSTT’s communications infrastructure can also allow you to stay here in beautiful Speyside and still be recruited by international companies for high-paying jobs.”
The 86” Huawei IdeaHub bundles intelligent writing, High Definition (HD) video conferencing and wireless sharing. It allows for whiteboard functionality, screen projection from other devices, and remote collaboration. It is a Red Dot Award 2020 winner, one of the most prestigious international design competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts.