Wading in deepening water and climbing the outermost rock, Raymond leaned precariously over seaward, grasping and extracting the waving fronds from their holdfast that tenaciously clung to the hard surface.
Those that escaped capture continued to revel in each incoming surge of the tide, waving to and fro, as they welcomed the inundation.
We, on the other hand, focused on timing the growing swells and ducking when they crashed and thundered against the rocks.
We had ventured out when the tide was still in ebbing stages. However, time passed quickly and soon it was rising again, and fast!
The sea moss genus Gracilaria in our warm waters attains a length of more than 30 centimetres and is found along our windward coastlines, clinging to the seaward-facing side of the rocks just below the high-tide line.
These mosses flourish in the energy of the water, and we could see their brown forms come to life as the tide rushed in. The water was now submerging the fronds as a stiff breeze sprung up. A dark cloud was raining some way out to sea, and this was contributing to the swells and caps coming our way.
With breakers deepening the passages between the rocks and eventually threatening to wash over the rock where we were stationed, this was our cue to call a halt to collecting the sea moss and return to safety beyond the reach of the tide.
The sea urchins that clung to the rocks between the passages did not make it any easier as their spines posed a major threat to our bare feet.
Those in the sea moss industry will tell you that the harvesting part is a high-risk undertaking. One resident in Sans Souci vented his frustration over the impact of the bad weather this year on the trade.
“That sea remained bad right through this year and nobody could have risked going out on the rocks. We couldn’t reach where the moss is on the outside. So near and yet so far!”
Rampanalgas used to be at the forefront of the sea moss business. The name “sea moss” was synonymous with Rampanalgas. We asked an aged harvester where we could access this sea moss. He laughed at us.
“Sea moss? What year you born? That was a long-time thing. Rampanalgas don’t have sea moss no more! When I was in my prime, I used to go ‘Bad Bay’—that is when you leave the calm part of Balandra and cross over the point where the sea is bad and you have plenty rocks. I used to make my name with sea moss from there, but everybody used to be pulling it out, so after a time, we didn’t have sea moss no more because they pulled out all.”
Overharvesting of sea moss has contributed to the demise of the industry in many areas, and it is not just the number of people wanting to engage in the activity but the lack of technique in collecting it.
“Youths now just come and pull everything off the rocks. You have to cut off what you want and leave the base behind so more sea moss could sprout.”
Sea moss has been scarce in South-East areas such as Guayaguayare where members of that community were accustomed to gathering sea moss by the bucketful on the beach.
“We had the fine kind of sea moss that used to come up on the beach, but since the sargassum started coming up and covering everything, it is two years now we can’t get sea moss. We used to get a real sweet-tasting fish trapped in the sea moss, and that ‘fry dry’ was the best. We miss all that.”
“People used to be real healthy when we make that sea moss. Men used to be men and everybody used to have plenty energy. It helped me with my thyroid problems.”
Sea moss lovers also go all the way to Blanchisseuse to get their precious bottles of the strengthening mix. They do get their supply, but the sea moss gatherers in the community tell you that they travel east of Blanchisseuse to Paria and beyond to make their load. It is then treated, dried, prepared and bottled in the community. Packages of dried sea moss are also available.
The coastline between Matelot and Toco yields much of the country’s sea moss supply.
“We don’t have a problem except when the sea is extra bad. We reach the outside rocks when the tide is low.”
Looking along the coastline from our position atop one of the bluffs, we could see why the outer rocks are accessible here. These crumbling headlines are composed of huge rocks tapering out seaward, so it is easy to descend to the outer rocks while still having the safety of a relative height. Exceptionally high tides deter harvesters nonetheless as most of them are aware of the risks of the venture.
Thanks to Barbi and Petra, Cleve and Mickey, and Raymond for making this writer’s experience possible.