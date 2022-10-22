Sean Paul to celebrate 20th anniversary of ‘Dutty Rock’ album

Jamaican superstar, “Sean Paul” Henriques continues to lead the Caribbean into the mainstream as he teams up with popular New York-based urban radio station, Hot 97 to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the release of his Grammy-winning album, Dutty Rock on November 12, with a special anniversary concert. Sean Paul will light up the stage at Webster Hall in New York City on November 16. Tickets are on sale now online.
Sean Paul’s multi-platinum album changed the pop music landscape in 2002 with its authentic Jamaican dancehall tracks, spawning his first number 1 US single, “Get Busy”. The album was more than just a one-hit-wonder, spinning out five consecutive Top10 Billboard singles topping the charts in both the US and UK with hits such as “Gimme the Light”, “Like Glue”, “I’m Still in Love with You”, the aforementioned, “Get Busy” and his duet with Beyoncé, “Baby Boy”, which was his second Number One single.
The reggae superstar stayed true to his Jamaican roots as all his hit records were recorded on authentic Jamaican dancehall and reggae rhythms or “riddims”, which then made the crossover success of Dutty Rock even more of an urban and pop music cultural phenomena. The Dutty Rock album was also independently produced almost entirely in Jamaica by Sean Paul and his team.
“We knew we were on the road to somewhere big, but nobody could foresee just how big the album would become, especially internationally.” Said Murray Elias, Sean Paul’s A&R executive for both Dutty Rock and the multi-platinum Trinity album. “It was a story of an artist reaching the highest heights against all odds.”
Sean Paul’s success led to his historic signing to Atlantic Records as part of an equally historic joint venture with reggae label VP Records. With more than six million in sales worldwide, he laid claim to platinum and gold success in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Australia. Sean Paul has had an unprecedented and unmatched run of more than 20 “Top 20” Billboard Hot 100 commercial radio crossover hits starting in 2002 with “Gimme The Light” through to the present day. His legacy of his 20-plus year run of industry success and longevity has secured his place in history and that all began with Dutty Rock. Thus, on November 16 at Webster Hall, Paul will celebrate that legacy with a special “Dutty Rock 20” concert and party.
Sean Paul continues to build on that legacy, as he recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released in 2021 and features collaborations with Buju Banton and Damian Marley. He is currently enjoying a major resurgence with a new generation of fans through high-profile collaborations with artists like Sia, Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, and Enrique Iglesias.
“I’m looking forward to celebrating with my Hot97 family and my fans the 20th anniversary of Dutty Rock.” said Sean Paul. “This album changed the landscape of dancehall and pop music worldwide, therefore its only right we have a party. I’m inviting you all out to celebrate with me and my band November 16th inside Webster Hall, NYC”.
—Courtesy Overtime Media