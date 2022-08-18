Second coming of Second Imij

Like riding a bicycle.
That’s how easy it will be for former members of soca band Second Imij to click into full gear and come together for a special reunion tour at Carnival 2023, says frontman Ghetto Flex (Hilton Dalzell).
The soca and Carnival fraternity was abuzz this week when bandleader guitarist Joey Ng Wai confirmed reports that the 90s pop soca hitmakers, known for the classics “Jump”, “Golo”, “Na Na” and “Poison”, were in fact getting the band back together.
Second Imij will perform at a special reunion concert at Anchorage, Chaguaramas, on January 28. The band is also booked to appear on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday with Peter Samuel’s Kinetic Mas.
Quizzed on the difficulty of finding their famous musical groove after more than two decades apart, Ghetto Flex said : “it’s going to be an instant click”.
Second Imij’s last performance was at Anchorage in 1998. Since then, the band evolved into Imj & Co and took on a new life with acts like Kees Dieffenthaller, Michelle Xavier and Kevon Carter, among other frontliners.
“It’s like riding a bicycle; you never forget. That was our life so it will be very easy to just pick up where we left off. I think it will just be a matter of going back in the band room, picking up the instruments and just falling back into place,” Ghetto Flex told the Express, from his St Vincent home on Wednesday.
Ng Wai said all three original frontline singers have signed up for the reunion including Ghetto Flex, San Francisco, USA-based crooner Russell Cadogan and Florida, USA-based vocalist Tricia Lee Kelshall.
Original musicians, New York, USA-based bassist Julius “Ooze” Cooper, drummer Selwyn Buckmire and keyboardist/music producer Richard “Char Su” Ahong are also on board. DJ Kamau (Ade Skerritt) is the new face on the tour. Veteran band manager and promoter Cliff Harris also resumes duties as the band liaison. Harris guided Second Imij with Al Smith and the late George Ng Wai during the 90s.
“I am overjoyed to be part of bringing Second Imij back to the game and meeting up with a team of people I shared a lot of time with and had many incredible stories together. There are no nerves at all, we will be ready,” a bubbly Ng Wai said.
Ng Wai said the band will play special dedications to fallen members, his late father George and music producer/artiste manager Johnny Gonsalves.
“There will definitely be not one, but two very special dedications to Dad and Johnny Gonsalves.
Johnny and I started Second imij in 1989 and quickly added “Uncle George” to lead us,” Ng Wai recalled.
A weight lifted... a relief
Russell Cadogan described the call for the Second Imij reunion as “a weight lifted”, when he spoke to the Express on Wednesday from his San Francisco base.
“It felt like a weight has been lifted, because music and performing is my life. When you’ve grown accustomed to something that has been a part of your life or you’ve been a part of it for so long, it becomes a part of you. Getting the call was not much of a surprise but more of a relief, because l knew it was going to come, it was just a matter of when.”
Cadogan has spent the past 22 years building movie sets in California. In his spare time, he performs at wineries in California’s famous Napa Valley and has done gigs at social media tech firms Google, Facebook and Instagram, which all have their headquarters in California.
Returning to a soca stage, however, will be an entirely different proposition, he reckons.
“I am excited, anxious and a bit doubtful all rolled up in one, because let’s keep it real, it’s been a minute since I’ve done any type of high-energy performances conducive to what Second lmij was known for back in the day. After all I’m the oldest in the band,” Cadogan chuckled.
“But it’s nothing that a few weeks of rigid rehearsals won’t fix. As for the organic type of rapport we have as a unit, that’s always going to be there. No rehearsals required for that. We’re close friends first, band mates second.”
Band bassist Julius “Ooze” Cooper embraced Cadogan’s nervous excitement about their anticipated return.
“I believe there will be a period of grooving back together; it’s been over 25 years since I’ve played with the band, but I honestly feel it’s gonna click really quickly. And we will be back to day one. Man, we are of course older now, so I love the challenge to see if we can sustain our energy for two full days (on the road), but I’m excited for the challenge.”
Kelshall, meanwhile, said she was overcome with pride to see the positive response from the band’s fanbase following news of their reunion.
“You know we were kids and we went on that stage and had fun and brought everybody along with us. That feel-good emotion is still attached to the band. The world needs a lil feel-good right now and we are happy to bring it,” Kelshall said.
Kelshall, whose single “Mindcircus” topped the UK Dance Charts in 2001, counted Second Imij’s appearance at the Water Festival in Stockholm, Sweden in 1993 and being judged best new act at the Apollo Theater in New York, among her most prized memories. Returning home, together, will be added to those moments, she said.
“Even though we spread out all over the world, the friendships are there and we know what each person brings. Of course we have all grown. Coming back together with all of us in the same space will be exciting. We are going to have a great time with the audience,
“T&T Carnival 2023, Imij is back, baby,” Cadogan said.