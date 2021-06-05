Seeking a higher Octave

Orlando Octave is vibrating on what is for him a new philosophical frequency.
Octave recently embarked on a spiritual journey. The groovy soca artiste’s open search for “truth and enlightenment” led him through the teachings of Christianity, Islam and Hinduism then eventually towards the Hebrew Israelites – a group who believe they are the descendants of the ancient Israelites written of in the Torah and Bible.
Octave was introduced to their teachings by a friend in 2014. He developed a deeper understanding for the group’s philosophy during a pilgrimage he made to Israel in 2016.
“I follow the Bible in its entirety. And the Israelites we (believe we) are the descendants of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob,” Octave told the Kitcharee during an interview on Friday.
Hebrew Israelites, also called Black Hebrew Israelites and African Hebrew Israelites, incorporate aspects of Christian and Jewish religious beliefs and practices. Their unique interpretation of the Bible varies within their different sects.
Octave says the group, which is not associated with the mainstream Jewish community, is welcoming to anyone interested in exploring their ideology, which includes a cover-to-cover acceptance of Bible teachings, a kosher diet and an observance of the Sabbath, among other things.
“We (believe we) are the true Jews. If people were to read their scriptures, they will understand it speaks to a certain people and then anyone can join themselves to the ones that the Most High chooses,” he continued.
Challenge your teachings
Every adult man and woman should challenge the spiritual teachings they were fed as a child, Octave said.
The Khandan Street, Rio Claro-born singer grew up in a Christian home, attended a Roman Catholic school and attended Baptist services. He later studied Islam and is widely read on Hinduism. That broad understanding of mainstream religious dogma opened his eyes to the interconnectivity of their teachings, he said.
“I came to find out all of them have a source that can be traced back to the Bible. When I realise that the Bible is the root, I started reading the Bible differently now. I want to know, well, why the church and these places start from Matthew when we really supposed to start from Genesis? I realised there is a lot of indoctrination, a lot of traditions of men we follow without understanding the origin of these things,” he asserted.
Through the lens of the Hebrew Israelites, he says he was able “to make better sense” of all his research and experiences”.
“I could now piece this puzzle, because they told us ‘come as you are’ and ‘Jesus is Lord’ and it wasn’t adding up to me. If they say the creator is the same today, yesterday and forever then how come all these things change? The Fourth Commandment is ‘Remember the Sabbath and keep it holy.’ Why we not keeping dem things?” he asked rhetorically.
Octave says every free thinker should have the courage to ask hard questions and search for a better personal understanding within the truth of their own life experience.
“Indoctrination is what is blinding our people. We grow up as whatever religious denomination our parents were and we just follow suit without even asking a question. Now we are privy to information they didn’t even have, we can ask where this thing started. There are lot of things people believe in without even knowing about it and belief still leaves room for doubt. I want to know; I doh just want to believe,” he said.
Who have ears will hear
While more than willing to share his new discoveries with welcoming ears, Octave says his responsibility is not “to lecture or convince” anyone of his findings”.
“Everyone has a responsibility. At the end of the day I know many are called, but few are chosen. I’m not saying I am chosen, but everybody has a duty and as much as we would like to educate and enlighten, who the Most High chooses to educate and enlighten he chooses and who he don’t well, so be it. I eh come to lecture or convince nobody. I doh think this is de time to try to convince nobody. He say his sheep will hear his voice and dais what it is,” he said rather calmly.
As for his musical direction? Octave says it remains the same as he has always tried “to educate and enlighten” with his music, even when singing about party and women.
“I always try to throw in something that will educate and enlighten. Really and truly, nothing has changed with my music. I just try and go deeper with the information and try to wake up my people from this deep sleep that we been in for so long, that the slave master taught us. The same ones that enslave us and beat us and put us in shackles and chains are the same ones who taught us about our God. And that is something we need to seriously look into,” he emphasised.
These days Octave lives a life of farming and animal rearing. He also started the Original Only online apparel store and has invested in car rental and sales. He challenged everyone reading his words today to embark on a deeper search for personal truth and similar life growth.
“I think it is important that we not just explore new philosophies but we need to find our root and our truth. We need to question what they give us. Certain things we need to question now that we have a reservoir of information that is the Internet that we could use to question things that they fed us,” he concluded.