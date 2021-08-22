SINCE the start of the pandemic 15 months ago, the Escayg family has had to settle into a new reality.
Laura and Francis Escayg are the parents of 17-year-old Isaiah who was born with Incontinentia Pigmenti - a rare disease which is characterised by skin, hair, teeth and central nervous system abnormalities.
The first six months was a rough period of adjustment for Isaiah who didn’t respond well to having everyone including his two younger sisters at home every day.
“It takes Isaiah a long time to adapt to change,” says Escayg (L).
But the tide has since turned, it doesn’t bother Isaiah anymore that his sisters are always at home. In fact if his mother is busy Isaiah’s sisters take him outside for walks. Isaiah is also communicating his needs through body language a lot better now than in the past.
Escayg knows all too well that their experience is not a one-size-fits-all. The fact is that families of children with special needs all live different experiences.
Prior to the pandemic Isaiah didn’t have an extremely active life, he was mostly housebound except for the occasional drive or outing here and there.
But for other parents of children with disabilities, the pandemic resulted in changes in behaviour and a loss of routine for their children who may have been enrolled either in a daycare or in a school which offers special education services.
“Parents are doubly challenged; in addition to having to meet the obligations of their job, they must also oversee their child who requires full-time supervision.
There are single mothers of children with cerebral palsy who don’t have the option of taking their children to special facilities and there are parents of children who are either on level one, two or three of the autism spectrum who suffer severe meltdowns because of the loss of routine.
Some cry for hours in their bedroom, others destroy anything in sight. Many parents of children with special needs have no other choice than to be a caregiver, special education teacher and language therapist all at once,” says Escayg.
Empowering families
The Escaygs walk a very different path than most families of children with special needs - they walk the path of advocacy.
Through their NGO Cause an Effect, which is the only one of its kind in T&T, the Escaygs have been empowering families and providing educational material to raise awareness among the general public about the often misunderstood issue of disabilities.
One might think that the global health crisis would have hampered their work, however it had the opposite effect. In fact the husband and wife team ramped up their work at the beginning of the pandemic and by the end of 2020 they released Law & Disabilities in Trinidad & Tobago,Keep Your Light On, their Family Empowerment series and in April 2021, the ABC’s Autism series.
“The ABC’s Autism series is a double-edged sword - but in a good way,” says Escayg. “It provides information to empower families of children with autism but it also serves as an educational tool that targets the average joe to help them understand autism with the hope that it will help shift perspectives.”
The series features three characters from three different strata of society and includes input from a clinical psychologist, neurologist, special educator, speech therapist, paediatrician, parents of children with autism as well as functioning autistics.
A journey of advocacy
The Escaygs live their advocacy; the work that they do is far too valuable to stop - even during a pandemic.
“We have an obligation to our community, our funders and a responsibility to deliver on what we promised,” says Escayg.
When the Escaygs embarked on their journey of advocacy, their intention was to transform the society their son lives in into a society they would like him to live in - one that treats persons with special needs with love, respect and dignity.
“Some say that is a tall order and maybe too ‘utopian’ but change happens when someone decides to advocate for it. I have the responsibility to use my skills to ensure change happens,” she says. “Our conscience will not allow us to do anything else.
Every day we wake to a constant reminder about why we do this work; Isaiah is our driving force.”
The Escaygs are pursuing the concept of sustainable assisted living communities for those with special needs.
“We would not like to die and leave Isaiah behind without knowing that he is safe and treated as a human being ought to be treated, with his dignity intact,” says Escayg.
Until their hopes for a better future for their son and all other special needs children are finally realised, the Escaygs will continue their advocacy work.
To find out more about Cause an Effect and how you can support their work, please visit www.causeaneffect.co.