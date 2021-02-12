Served piping hot

“Well, ah really eat meh way into de business, eh!”
That explanation from Shivanand Ramjagasar, about his start in the doubles trade, brought a smile to everyone within earshot of his doubles van, last Monday morning, in Maraval.
The affable Ramjagasar, owner of the popular Captin Doubles, visibly enjoys interacting with customers while making doubles and pies. It’s a genuine love, he says, that goes deeper than the hundreds of barra and channa combinations that leave his van with hordes of satisfied customers from Sunday to Sunday.
“I met my wife at a doubles cart,” Ramjagasar continued with a widening smile.
“She was selling doubles and we exchange looks and a smile and that was it,” he continued with a loving glance at his wife standing nearby.
“We got married and started to sell doubles together, that was 14 years ago.”
The couple quickly outgrew the busy sidewalk in St James where they first sold their now in-demand doubles and aloo pies. Just over a decade ago Ramjagasar identified their current spot, a parking lot opposite Chaconia Home Away from Home hotel, as a viable relocation option.
Today Captin Doubles is a landmark fixture in lower Maraval opened every morning till about 11 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to check the Captin’s daily log on his WhatsApp status updates (293-8876) to confirm his opening time and product availability.
“I call it Captin Doubles but I didn’t give dem de surname. Is hook! After you eat our doubles, yuh hook,” Ramjagasar continued with another of his infectious laughs.
The secret is in the sauce
So, what makes his doubles special? Ramjagasar says the secret is both what goes in and what’s left out of his sauce.
“Everything about a doubles makes it special. There is not one aspect to a doubles that makes it good. You have to have the channa with the proper amount of gravy, it cant be too dry and it can’t be too saucy where it running off of yuh hand.
“Everything has to have a particular taste, the sweet sauce has to be the right way, the pepper sauce, everything. So is not like you can have one good and the others not good. You’re looking for that doubles that the customer can enjoy with everything in it. Its about finding that balance,” he explained.
That being said Ramjagasar said their doubles has evolved over the years into a less oily and more healthy option.
Customer-centric approach
“If you go to measure how many calories a doubles might have you would say about 300 calories, but if you check mine I will guarantee you it has less.
“Before we would chunkay the channa, chunkay the sweet sauce, everything needed to chunkay. But we did some experimenting and we realised that you don’t need to, you could put the seasoning fresh. So there is no oil in the channa, sweet sauce, pepper sauce, roast pepper either. So the only thing you getting oil in is the barra and even in that we have removed kneading the flour with oil,” he revealed.
Ramjagasar says his customer-centric approach to business also keeps customers returning. Everyone who visits his van knows they can count on the Captin for a daily laugh.
“Tha is just naturally me. I have a lil pinch of sarcasm and a lot of humour in me. I tend to find humour in everything because life is so short why be angry. I like laughing and making my people laugh. Seeing them happy makes me happy,” he said.
That light-hearted approach shines through in his pepper rating system. Ramjagasar swears he can predict just how much pepper a customer would want by just watching them. He has coined his pepper serving size by race with white, Indian and African slight. His customers love his accurate rating, but every now and again there is a customer who presents a curve ball, he said.
Two more locations
“As a doubles man you have to be able to identify what kind of slight somebody wants in a doubles. Not everybody could take the same slight, it’s a measurement you imagine in your head. A white slight is a very, very little bit of pepper that’s for somebody from foreign. Then you have the half-white slight where you white but you born in Trinidad. People could take ting in the wrong way, but I take it and turn it into a joke and my customers love it,” he joked.
Ramjagasar says his vision is to expand Captin Doubles with at least two more locations his sons can manage. He added that while the doubles-selling business doesn’t make half the money people may believe, with hard work it can lead to a happy, successful life.
“There is a misconception that doubles men make real money. In years gone by when the material was cheaper you could have gotten rich faster with hard work. But because of the high price of raw materials and the competition it’s not that easy.
“You will make money, I won’t say no, but not as much as people may want to believe. At the end of the day it is a business where once you work hard you can be successful in life. With Captin Doubles we are creating a dynasty,” he concluded with another wide smile.