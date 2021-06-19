Setting good example

“We were moving into Siparia and while passing in the van I see this boy fighting in the road. I say ‘yo, go down the hill by that house you will meet two boys; play with them’. That was around 1982. From that day onwards Farmer and my boys were inseparable.”
That story from Winston “Monty” Montano of how he happened across a young Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) is the stuff of soca legend. Talk to Farmer long enough and sayings and teachings from the man who grew soca star Machel Montano are bound to surface.
Not only Farmer has benefited from the Montano patriarch’s patience and wisdom. Monty has left a lasting impact on the lives of all the young men and women that came to his home in Siparia to play music with his now famous son including: Farmer, musicians Joey Rivers, Vincent Rivers and Dean Williams and singers Melanie Hudson, Rachel Fortune and Roger George among others.
“Every child that comes into your circle, yuh have to set an example, you have to reach out a hand, you have to mentor,” Monty insisted on Thursday.
“It just so happen with Machel saying he wanted to start a band and with all these boys and girls hanging around our home was filled with children,” he continued.
The Montanos had an open door policy, especially for the less fortunate children in their community. Both Monty and his wife Elizabeth “Lady” Montano were gainfully employed in the 80s as school teachers (and Monty later as a geologist) and encouraged their sons Marcus and Machel to share their extra resources.
“The thing about it is we offered counselling and parenting to these children. Most of the children who came to us didn’t have the solid family backing like Machel and Marcus. That to me is love, discipline, coaching and lending them a hand up, we tried to give that to them,” he said.
Creating bonds to last a lifetime
Of all the children that passed through his home Monty shares a special bond with Farmer Nappy. He remains especially proud of the achievements of the reigning International Soca Monarch and sees his continued growing success and the fulfillment of a promise he made to Nappy’s mother so many years ago.
“His mother wasn’t well. She said to me: ‘Monty you will take care of Nappy for meh?’ It came natural for me and all the boys that pass through the band: Chad, Roger George, Vincent and Joey Rivers, Dean Williams, so many of those boys passed through and we offered that hand. Its good to see most if not all of them held on to those teachings,” he said.
Monty said both he and Lady also tried to inculcate from a young age a level of professionalism into the young musicians and singers that frequented their home.
“We always told them that if you are going to be in anything like this (music) it cannot be at the cost of your academics. All the boys who gathered at our house had to apply that discipline of school work first.
Montano said many a session in the garage that doubled as a band room was spent discussing organisation and setting professional standards.
“Sometimes we have a meeting whole night and not one note play. We put all the things in place like a full organisation. For the boys who came around we maintained that sort of professional standard,” he recalled.
Going back to the land
These days Monty is hoping to impart a different kind of knowledge: the wisdom of going back to the land. In difficult national economic times he believes there is a solution for T&T to be found in heavy investment in agriculture.
The Montano family has put their money where their mouth is by investing in both a seven-acre eco-tourist/wellness property in Toco and the local cocoa industry with their self-branded Montano Chocolates.
“The land is at the centre of our being. We are hoping in due course we could lead a movement to rehabilitate a lot of those abandoned cocoa estates on the northern range from Toco to Port of Spain. We are hoping to be an influencer to bring that to fruition to the benefit of country,” he said. Apart from the economic benefits Monty insists there is great general wellbeing to be found when living close to and off of the land.
“When you live close to the earth you will have to try and plant and prepare things to eat. We want to show people the great value in a simple life and show them there is a joy in simplicity in nature, in fresh air, in the ocean, hiking the hills and all those things,” he said.
Monty said his greatest blessing in this life is being able to live this simple life and share it with others. “It is a reward from the universe to me to live this kind of life. I grew up in the country living a rural life. If I had the reins of development in my hand I would promote rural living. We haven’t taught enough of our people to be entrepreneurs. And we look at all the wealth of big countries its all built on an agricultural base you have to create your own food,” he said.
Monty says though he does not subscribe to celebrations like Father’s Day, as he believes love and appreciation should be shared every day of the year, he takes heart in knowing today the men he helped grow can share a special moment with their respective families.
“My best gift is knowing that all the these men and women I helped that they happy, healthy and doing well and could now do the same for their children,” he concluded.