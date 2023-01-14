Shaggy coming for Carnival

Kees Dieffenthaller

On Christmas Eve, diamond-selling, Grammy-winning Jamaican superstar, Shaggy (Orville Burrell) and Trinbagonian soca sensation Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller) unofficially released a collaboration entitled “Mood” to DJs and radio programmers across the region, adding to ripe speculation that the “Boombastic” and “It Wasn’t Me” singer will be the special international guest at Kes’ IzWe concert and Festival event.

A few weeks prior, the band of brothers revealed that their annual Carnival event, which was formerly known as “Tuesday on the Rocks” and now re-imagined and renamed as “IzWE” 2023, will take place on Valentine’s night, Tuesday February 14, 2023, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The release stated that the IzWe event is “designed and destined to take patrons on an unforgettable journey of Love and Magic”.

This instalment of IzWe will allow patrons the novel opportunity to select their concert experience from three carefully curated spaces. The Courtyard features the Festival Village with a local food court and artisan display; this area is also rum and beer inclusive. The VIP area, Lit by the Stars, boasts an all-inclusive experience, while the VVIP Experience takes you to the Garden of Eden. Here, patrons are being promised white-gloved service of a premium all-inclusive experience complete with complimentary parking.

Lead vocalist and frequent spokesperson for Kes The Band, Kees Dieffenthaller noted the excitement surrounding the return of their signature event:

“It’s special for us being able to execute this event for our fans after two years.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned to guarantee an unforgettable, magical concert experience. Our message focuses on Love. So, on February 14, I invite everyone to join us at the Brian Lara stadium in Tarouba. Let us remember and honour our roots, remember that we are all our brothers’ keepers and celebrate together—in Love.”

In the coming weeks, the supporting cast and further details on the show will be released.

The band continues to innovate and will host a Virtual Press Conference next Tuesday January 17, with Shaggy scheduled to join in and share his thoughts on Soca music and Trinidad Carnival 2023 as well. Ticket information can be found on the band’s website.

