Jamaican reggae icon Shaggy (Orville Richard Burrell) says a global breakthrough for soca music is inevitable.
Shaggy, who appeared last night at Kes The Band’s Iz We concert at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, San Fernando, is in Trinidad to promote his new single “Mood” which features the band’s lead singer: Kes Dieffenthaller.
The two-time Grammy Award winner, who famously collaborated with Machel Montano on the 1998 hit record “Torro Torro”, predicts a marquee soca act will rise to superstar global status and replicate what Rihanna (Robyn Fenty) did for Barbados and Nigerian afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini Ogulu) did for African music.
“As far as soca making it internationally, I think it’s inevitable at the end of the day. Every music has its journey. I always say stars promote culture, but superstars shift culture. It only takes one superstar, when I say superstar, I mean a star with super hero like talent, charisma, charm, work ethic and drive. The minute you find that artiste that is a big enough star to shift culture then the culture will shift,” Shaggy told the Express during an intriguing exchange at the Sky Deck of the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain.
The Kingston native warns whoever is anointed with that guiding light must “come with quality” as they will carry the genre’s future on their backs.
“Yuh hope to God which ever artiste that pops up and gets you moving like that comes with quality and is not just a fad but brings something that lasts throughout decades. We been hearing about afrobeats and then you had Burna Boy that star with super hero like talent, charisma, charm, worth ethic and drive. And there you go. Rihanna did the same and you get a shift in culture. So, you just need that one artiste that’s going to come out of this culture and once that happens you are off to the races,” he said.
Soca dominating Jamaican landscape
Shaggy says he isn’t surprise soca music is “getting so much love” in Jamaica. The Carnival sound of these islands has reportedly superseded dancehall music as the preferred genre at many events and enjoys heavy radio rotation.
“I think soca has always been viewed in a good light in Jamaica. From a child coming up I could remember early days of (the late Montserrat-born hitmaker) Arrow and (T&T’s Grenada-born icon) Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) who make music all the way up. Then you move from calypso into soca and as you know I’m not new to collaborating with soca artistes.
“As far as the marketability of soca music, whether it’s now or then, everything just comes within time. As generations go on and Internet and streaming become a part of our everyday life you would find people starting to tap into cultures they couldn’t tap into before. When you think of Trinidad and soca music it has always been a kind of seasonal music, now you seeing that change a little bit where even after the season some of the songs resonating beyond borders,” he explained.
Shaggy urges local music creatives to not be afraid to step away from a pure soca sound and experiment with creating “hybrid music”. It is an approach that has worked for the baritone Jamaican who most famously topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart twice in as many months in 2001 with the smash hits “It Wasn’t Me” featuring fellow Jamaican Rik Rok (Ricardo Ducent) and “Angel” featuring Bajan Rayvon (Bruce Brewster).
“I always say make hybrid music, the more hybrid music yuh make the more yuh erase the ceiling so the music can go past this ceiling that we have. Sometimes we have people who are purists and those purists are the ones that sometimes keep the music stagnant, because they don’t wanna hear nothing else other than what they used to hearing. But I think with the younger generation hybrid as become a part of it everybody is stepping out the box and embracing and fusing music,” he explained.
Asked about the latest hybrid sound out of T&T, Trinibad music, Shaggy says he is excited to explore local culture at the ground level. His single with Kes is only the first of a number of hybrid soca/dancehall/pop songs he has planned for his upcoming EP, he revealed.
“I’ve heard of Trinibad. I haven’t really tapped into it, but I’m here on the ground not just to do the show but to soak up the culture and create a vibe.
“’Mood’ is a feel good record. It really jumped up quickly and now that we are here and we can promote it we will see where it is going, but it certainly feels like something special and I’ve had a few special ones so I know the feeling. I think once we go out there and people see us they gonna catch the mood and be in the mood and of course we have the video coming part of which would be shot here,” he said.
Music aside Shaggy says his first order of business is to get his hands on a good Trini pelau.
“Listen I don’t know if I can go as much as I used to go. I’m a little bit scared where that is concerned I might haffi go take some IV shots and some vitamins fi really prep up for it. I love the food I cant wait to have my first pelau as soon as possible. I can’t wait to get drunk down the line and go through the different hot sauces when it comes to doubles. We are here to have a good time to bring some energy and represent Jamaica within the Trini Carnival,” Shaggy concluded.