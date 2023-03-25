Shah comes full circle

“An Indian singer coming to the Caribbean and standing on their own two feet, is a big thing.”
That statement from Indian classical singer Nisha Shah about the achievement of her parents -the loveable Indian duo Babla & Kanchan - represents the closing of a musical circle.
Shah is in Trinidad to share her unique hybrid sound and make meaningful musical connections. Her parents, Babla (Laxmichand Virji Shah) and the late Kanchan (Kumari Kanchan Dinkarro Mali-Shah), did just that with their chutney and desi folk hybrids over the past 40 years ago.
Babla & Kanchan recorded several classic chutney and soca hits in Hindi, including the late Sundar Popo’s “Kaise Bani” and “Chaadar Bechaow”, soca icon Baron’s (Timothy Watkins) “Ai Ai O (Buss Up Shot)”, Merchant’s (Dennis Franklyn) “Rock It” and Byon Lee & The Dragonaires “Tiny Winy”.
Shah, who has been coming to Trinidad with her parents since she was a baby, says she is back on these shores to lay her own musical path and stand on her own two feet.
“I know Trinidad culture is all about East and West. There is chutney, soca, reggae, rap everything is accepted here. Hindi and Bollywood songs too, this is what I love about Trini culture.”
Shah, who recorded new singles with chutney soca stars Raymond Ramnarine and Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar), is also in T&T to promote her new single “Maiyya Maiyya”. She debuted the track at her Legacy Tour concert series at Woodford Café, Price Plaza, Chaguanas on Friday night.
“The collaborations I am doing is from your Trini people. Raymond Ramnarine and Ravi B. That’s going to be out sometime in March and the second one in April. We are coming up with shows and beautiful songs with the people from Trinidad and India,” she added.
The weight of public expectations
Having famous parents put the weight of expectation squarely on her shoulders from a very young age, Shah said. As a young girl the gharana-trained singer was a regular fixture on her parents’ tour. (Gharana is a system where a certain style of music, unique to a house, is handed down from teacher to student.)
“Growing with parents who are legends is overwhelming. Also, along with that, there is a lot of pressure. When it comes to people, you have to meet the expectations they have already set. So there is a different kind of pressure.”
Shah has also enjoyed the perks of her famous parents adding, “its always good to be a star kid, so I’m happy to be a star kid and there is nothing such as a downfall.”
While honouring the musical legacy of her late mother remains important, Shah said she is mindful that she has to find her own path.
“I’m trying to do a lot of my own stuff. It’s a bit different from what my mother did. I’m classically trained with two different gharanas, so I could do anything with fusion, classics, chutney, the versatility is going to be the same. My mother was a legend, but more of a Bollywood singer.”
Making music the entire family can enjoy is equally important to Shah. Music, she says, is a holy gift and therefore must be kept and presented in a reverent, pure manner.
“In every field I try to be creative. I am a creative person in all aspects and by all aspects. When it comes to music I have a clearer vision. Music is the second version of God, so let’s keep it very clean and clear and not pull any other things to affect the music. Be it chutney, soca, anything. I like to keep it very clear and clean so the kids, family and friends could all get involved in the music.”
Asked about her targets for the rest of 2023, Shah said she wants to continue to stand on her parents’ shoulders and have a similar impact on the world with her music as they achieved.
“I would like to stand up, I would like people to understand what kind of music I am trying to spread. I would say (to all musicians) spread more love with the music you make.”