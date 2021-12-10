Sharing joy with Tobago children

Children from Tobago were not to be left behind from experiencing the joy of a Digicel Foundation Christmas. As part of its ongoing #ShareMore Christmas 2021 initiative, the Digicel Foundation visited Happy Haven, Tobago School for the Deaf and Tobago Technical Vocational special schools on Thursday.

The children from these three schools were overjoyed to receive their toys and care packs from Digicel CEO Abraham Smith, playing Santa Abe, and Digicel Foundation director Georgina Peterkin. Ninety-eight packages were handed over to the children of these three public special schools. The smiles and excitement of the children during this Yuletide season are precisely what the #ShareMore initiative is meant to accomplish. Pupils from the Technical Vocational welcomed Santa and his elves with drums and singing.

Digicel Foundation CEO Abraham Smith shared, “It was fun to bring some Christmas joy to children, but the Digicel Foundation is most proud of supporting the great work that these special needs schools do in Tobago to bring joy to the lives of children every day.”

Tobago Technical Vocational School principal Dotsie Bacchus was pleasantly surprised and filled with gratitude.

She said, “Digicel Foundation has been so good to us. From their support through Special Olympics, the devices for online learning, therapy based education for our teachers and now this wonderful surprise with Santa and presents for the students. We are forever grateful!”

The Foundation launched its #ShareMore Christmas initiative on December 3 with a partnership with Perseverance Village, supporting the community’s Christmas Market. #ShareMore will cover community Christmas outreach in Marabella, Tamana, Barataria, and Tobago.

Additionally, Digicel Foundation awarded 12 staff members with $5,000 each to #ShareMore towards causes that are close to their hearts this Christmas.

