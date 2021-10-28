Sharing Mother Lakshmi’s bright light

Prastaav—offerings of prayer, musical upliftment and renewed hope during one of the darkest times in this country’s history.
That’s the positive energy emanating from the National Council of Indian Culture’s (NCIC) 2021 Divali Nagar, in Chaguanas, this Festival of Lights, says organiser George Singh.
Divali Nagar—Prastaav 2021 features a series of virtual concerts that started on Tuesday and continue nightly from 8 to 10 p.m. until November 3.
Divali 2021 will be celebrated on November 4.
Singh says his team of performers and production coordinators hopes their nightly efforts continues to touch every household in T&T suffering the physical, emotional and economic pains caused by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic.
Chutney soca stars Neval Chatelal, RG the Band, Nadia Madhoo, Neeshad Sultan and Nishard M are some the acts scheduled to perform in the coming nights. Ravi B and Karma will end the nine-night production with a 90-minute concert performance on Wednesday.
The NCIC Divali Nagar concert series can be viewed nightly on Southex Live Events’ YouTube HD link, and on the Divali Nagar Facebook page.
“While we are still under a state of emergency in Trinidad and Tobago and still dealing with an ongoing pandemic, it was felt that this theme was appropriate for this year, as this year’s presentations were the NCIC’s ‘offerings’ to the celebration of Divali and the ongoing production of the annual Divali Nagar,” Singh told the Express on Wednesday.
Singh said this year’s main stage production has been the most expensive and elaborate ever undertaken by the NCIC.
The ongoing ban on large gatherings, however, means the NCIC were once again unable to secure their usual income from the rental of corporate booths at the Nagar, Singh added.
Despite the challenges, they have relied on the commitment of their corporate partners to present a high-quality production.
Their first show, which featured veteran performance couple Rana and Susan Mohip, attracted a global online audience of over 10,000 viewers during its two-hour run, he noted.
“This year presented a major challenge to the NCIC, as producing a main-stage show of this magnitude is quite expensive. In past years, the NCIC has been able to subsidise the cost of the main stage activities through the income from the corporate and commercial areas.
“With this not being there this year, we have been totally dependent on sponsorship to cover the expenses,” Singh said.
Keep Divali alive in
your home and hearts
NCIC president Dr Deokinanan Sharma, during his opening night address on Tuesday, urged viewers to get fully vaccinated and follow the health regulations, as “it is the only way to get things back to normal”.
“We pray to our Divine Mother Lakshmi that next year the world and our country will return to normalcy and we will be able to present the festival of Divali in the magnificence we all expect.
“I plead with you all to do the right thing to bring an end to the scourge of Covid-19 that has befallen us. “There is no other way to achieve this than to get ourselves fully vaccinated and follow the health regulations stridently, so that normal conditions can return full scale, and we can all live our lives. There is no other way,” Sharma said.
Several community groups have also urged their members to celebrate Divali safely and responsibly this year and avoid congregating.
This advisory has come out of fears of the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, and the intensive care units at Covid wards across the country being at maximum capacity.
Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said during an update on the parallel healthcare system, at Monday’s virtual Covid-19 briefing, the matter is of “grave concern” as the “ICU demand within our country has now outstripped or is equal to the supply of beds”.
McBean Ramleela Cultural Group public relations officer Karishma Ramoutar said the group decided weeks ago it would be unsafe to stage their annual procession this year, and instead are asking celebrants around the country to “remain in their safe spaces”.
“As much as we like to celebrate, we don’t think it’s the best decision at this point in time, given the constraints of the pandemic and the spread of the Delta variant, but we do encourage people to celebrate in their own bio bubbles and to keep the spirit of Divali alive in their home and in their hearts,” Ramoutar said.
Singh, meanwhile, says despite the challenges of gathering, the NCIC continues to provide a space for young emerging talent on its Divali Nagar platform with its youth champ and dance competitions.
All pandemic protocols are in place with mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing being strictly adhered to during live broadcasts, Singh added.
The Bollywood Dance Company, Shiv Sangeet School of Music, Shri Krishen Chowtal Group and Radha Krishna Dance Group are among some of the troupes performing this week on the 2021 Divali Nagar main stage.
“Youth champ and dance competitions are big features of the main-stage productions this year, as we continue to give a forum for our young people. We want to continue to share light and uplift hearts, but most importantly we must do so responsibly and safely,” Singh concluded.