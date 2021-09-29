Sharleen’s Wild Life... Birds in our neighbourhood...

If you live in the countryside, the suburbs or even parts of urban areas, you would be familiar with some of our feathery, neighbourhood friends. There are several small-sized bird species which live around our homes, schools and workplaces. Sometimes, these types of birds are so often seen, their beauty and purpose are sometimes overlooked.
How much do we really know about the birds around us? This week, let us look at eight of the everyday avian species in our environment:
1. Great kiskadee
This well-known bird gets its name “kiskadee” from the call it makes. It measures 23 centimetres in length and exhibits a bright yellow chest with brown flight and tail feathers. Both its legs and bill are black in colour. This commonly seen resident can catch insects in flight! The diet of the kiskadee also includes small lizards and frogs, tadpoles and fruit.
2. Blue-grey tanager
This striking, blue-coloured bird is locally referred to as “blue jay” or “blue jean”. Its outstanding colour surely sets it apart from other small local birds. This species can be found residing on both our islands. It measures 18 centimetres in length. The blue-grey tanager feeds mainly on fruit, and many times will accept a free fruity meal from bird feeders.
3. Palm tanager
The palm tanager is the same size as the blue-grey tanager, however, this species sports an olive-grey body colour. Its bill and legs are grey. The palm tanager is known for its high-pitched songs. These birds are quite abundant in Trinidad, however they are less numerous in Tobago.
4. Yellow oriole
The yellow oriole sports a bold yellow body colour with a black throat, tail, bill and wings. This impressive species is a common, widespread resident of Trinidad, but is absent from Tobago. It measures 20 centimetres in length. The yellow oriole eats mostly large insects and will also consume some fruit and nectar.
5. Carib grackle
Almost everyone is familiar with the “blackbirds” in our neighbourhood, but did you know these birds are known as Carib grackles? They range between 23 to 27 centimetres in length and as their local name says, they are black in colour. However, only male Carib grackles are glossy black while females are dark grey-brown.
This species has pointed bills, yellow eyes and a wedge-shaped tail. Carib grackles are highly gregarious in nature. They forage on the ground for insects and other invertebrates. It will even eat fruits or food scraps. These birds can form groups to attack potential predators such as dogs and even humans!
6. Spectacled thrush
This bird type is known by some locals as the “big-eye grieve”. It is a brown-coloured bird which measures 24 centimetres in length and can be easily identified by a prominent yellow eye ring. The spectacled thrush can be found in both Trinidad and Tobago. Its diet includes fruit, insects and earthworms.
7. Tropical
mockingbird
This bird is a favourite of mine as not only does it nest in my trees but has a range of melodious vocalisations. Its feathers are mainly grey in colour. It has a long, black, rounded tail with a white tip. The tropical mockingbird measures 25 centimetres in length and can often be seen perched on wires.
8. Ruddy ground dove
This species, which measures only 18 centimetres in length, is quite commonly seen, often in groups. Males are mainly a rufous brown while females are duller in colour. Ruddy ground doves feed mainly on seeds. Females typically lay two small white eggs. Males often threaten each other by jumping and raising a wing.
I am certain at one point or the other, you have seen most and maybe all of the above eight mentioned bird species in your neighbourhood. All of these types of birds, along with hundreds of other kinds, are part of the high diversity of wildlife inhabiting our twin-island state.
So the next time you are outdoors, I challenge you to spot other kinds of bird species which reside around us.
