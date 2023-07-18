She never wore shoes

When it came time to say goodbye, Doolarie Badree just could not do it.
The ailing mother cried, begged, wailed and bought time until, in the end, she let go of the daughter she could no longer care for.
So that afternoon, her child, Renuca Badree, was taken from the home she had never left in all her 47 years of life.
Renuca was born severely disabled mentally and physically.
Her mother, health failing, took the decision to ask publicly that someone take her daughter.
“I love her enough that I know I have to make her safe. I am sorry I have to do this, but I can help her no more,” Badree told us.
In the five years since the death of Badree’s husband, she and Renuca had lived alone in a small house in Hector Street, La Romaine.
But weakened by arthritis, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, Badree had found it almost impossible to care for the needs of Renuca, who could not walk or speak and had no control of her bodily functions.
Renuca’s saviour
A saviour came in the name of Harold Ogeer, the manager of the New Grant, Princes Town-based Islamic Home, who agreed to give her a place.
But torn between love and reality, Doolarie Badree hesitated.
She asked: “Could I keep her a few more days? Think about it more? I don’t know how to let her go, you see?”
Ogeer told Badree: “We have people who will care for your daughter. Doctors who will see her. We will speak to her, try to get her to talk. When she leaves here, you thank God, because she is going to a good place.”
But Badree gripped her chest and screamed: “Why God do this to me? Why I not healthy to take care of my child?”
Ogeer assured Badree that if she became too ill to care for herself. she could join Renuca and live permanently at the home.
He said: “I give you this promise. The door is open to you. You can visit her any time you want. You can spend a day, spend a week if you like. I understand that is 47 years you love this child, so it hard to say goodbye”.
The monthly $800 State disability grant, which Renuca received, would go to the home to offset expenses.
In the end, Badree let Renuca go.
She said: “I have to make up my mind hard. I have to do this. I have no choice. I don’t know if I could live without her, but I will try.”
She wanted to lift her daughter in her arms and carry her to the waiting car. But she was too weak.
All that Renuca owned fit into a single garbage bag—clothing, a doll and a stuffed rabbit.
She had no shoes. She never had need for a pair.
“She tell me in her own way don’t cry,” Badree told the Express as she kissed Renuca goodbye.
The 20-mile (32-kilometre) trip to her new home was the first Renuca ever made.
Renuca was taken to the Islamic Home in February 2005, and we visited yesterday to find out what happened.
Ten-acre sanctuary
Harold Ogeer created a ten-acre sanctuary here in the abandoned canefields near the Devil’s Woodyard, and did the work of his God.
An auto parts shop businessman, he gave it up to his sons and built this place in 1987.
And with his family, they cared for anyone in need, without question about race, or religion or background. And when they died, he gave them a funeral. Hundreds have lived and died here since.
There was an elderly woman from Germany, brought there by a daughter, a retiree from Florida, USA, a crash victim with brain injuries, a schizophrenic, an old woman dropped off at the door by a brother who said it was either that or the streets, a severely disfigured woman who lost part of her face, and a sex abuse victim born disabled mentally. There are residents, many of them females, who were found on the streets by Ogeer, who refused to allow that to be how they died.
They all found peace here. They share a common space, eat well, are taken to their out-patient clinic appointments, and those well enough go on excursions to the beach and movies.
The Ogeers became their family. Out of the 22 people at the home, 18 never had a visit from a friend or relative.
Harold Ogeer died at age 73 in September 2007.
But his actions that day gave Renuca a life, with dignity. How much she understands, we may never know, but they say she is capable of at least one expression, laughter. She turns 65 years old this November. And she did survive her mother. Doolarie Badree died two months ago. No one called.
—NOTE: Ogeer’s daughter, Jeneffer, now runs the home with relatives. If you wish to help the Islamic Home in any way, you can call or message Jeneffer at 707-7313.