“Now is always the right time”.
That was the cheeky response from calypso songstress Karene Asche about the timing of her first solo soca release “Over Dey”.
Asche, a former National Calypso Monarch (2011), released the groovy party track to positive reviews earlier this week. It follows her soca debut “Private” on the Uncle Joe Riddim in July. That DJ Spider (Haskell Greenidge)-produced project also featured New York-based soca act GBM Nutron (Jason Carter) and soca stalwart Shurwayne Winchester.
The lyrics of “Over Dey” is in stark contrast to Asche’s famous social and political laments. The 36-year-old singer instead displays her playful, sensual side with some fete-ready retorts that may leave calypso purists blushing. She sings:
Yuh go watch from over dey/yuh go watch how I winin’/doh be outta timin’/yuh go watch from over dey/and if yuh wait patiently/den yuh might get lucky with meh/to wine down low/bubble and go down dey, oh
Asche, however, insists that despite contrasting personal preferences, calypso and soca music is cut from the same cloth.
“I rate calypso the very same way I rate soca. Calypso being the mother of soca is always a thrill for me. Both are music, and I’m capable of most genres of music. Both soca and calypso even if it’s a little different, there’s more emphasis when singing calypso to get your point across, whereas with soca you can just sing freely without care,” a bubbly Asche told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp exchange on Wednesday.
Several calypso acts have made the transition to soca music in recent years. Machel Montano most famously made the leap in 1985 with his famous chant of “Too Young to Soca”. Soca princess Patrice Roberts also got her musical start on the Junior Calypso Monarch stage. As did the eccentric Olatjuni Yearwood and hit-making machine Erphaan Alves.
Following in daddy’s footsteps
Asche’s transition is, however, somewhat different. It comes not at the crossroads of youth, but after establishing herself as a perennial title contender in calypso. But while her soca debut may be a surprise to many followers of both genres, the Laventille-born singer maintains it’s a move she has always planned on taking. After all, her father, the late entertainer Errol Asche, remains a key figure of soca music’s rich history.
The senior Asche was a frontline singer with the band Ed Watson and the Brass Circle and had a string of well-known ditties during the 70s and 80s including “Jam Me Hard”, “First Time” and “Soca Land”.
“Jumping into the soca ring was always a step I knew I needed to take. The hunger/drive of wanting to do more is my inspiration. Why now? Now is always the right time.
“I miss my dad, I really do. He preferred soca music so he would be ecstatic to know that I’m following in his footsteps. The energy he had about himself is everything. I won’t quit, can’t quit, no matter what anyone says ’cause he wouldn’t,” she nodded.
Calypso purists need not worry about the future of the genre, Asche added. After all she doesn’t plan to stop performing the music.
“Most soca artistes started with calypso and that is commendable. When you have legends like the late Singing Sandra (Des Vignes-Millington); Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool), Sparrow (Slinger Francisco) and other great calypsonians one cannot be worried about the legacy being eroded.
“Plus, I’m still around,” she winked.
“Think of it as bridging the gap and showing the next generation that calypso is also cool. Think of Aaron Duncan. The legacy will live on.”
An eye on the crown
Asche said losing her mentor Singing Sandra was a tough blow. She has performed Sandra’s “Die With My Dignity” and “Voices From The Ghetto” at several in-person and virtual events since her passing. The veteran calypsonian, known to many in the genre as “Mother”, passed away on January 28 at the age of 64.
“She knew my dad really well. We had a really good relationship. The advice from her was to always be myself. No doubt she knew I was capable, she would always tell me, after winning the Calypso Monarch, she can relax now, because she’s sure of calypso being in safe hands,” Asche shared.
So, should the soca clique be shaking in their spandex and skinny jeans? Is Karene Asche eyeing soca’s biggest prize: the International Soca Monarch? Perhaps; after all Asche knows what it takes to win singing titles.
“All music have cliques. And some might be upset and others happy, I have no enemies thankfully,” Ashe said about being embraced by soca’s in-crowd.
“I can honestly say both Machel (Montano) and Patrice have given words of encouragement to me to go forward.
“As far as the title, I don’t think I’m better than anyone, but the only thing I could say is who doesn’t want the crown?” she concluded coyly.