Queen’s Royal College (QRC) is taking a stand against gender-based violence with the school’s She’s Royal Programme. Launched in 2021, this year will see a schedule of activities geared towards raising awareness about gender-based violence (GBV).

To commemorate their first anniversary, the school will be engaged in three weeks of activities, starting tomorrow, which will engage the entire school. Committee member and teacher, Karla Bryan, said the initiative is a holistic programme, designed to bring development and change among the male pupils of the school.

“The programme is designed to bring awareness to the increase in the number of violent acts committed against women and children in our society. Students are at the centre of the programme. In order for the continuity of the programme at the college, their involvement, ideas and voices must be heard. As such, we formed a student committee, led by our head and deputy head prefects. This committee is the vehicle through which the voices of the students are heard, and thoughts refined into final statements. They are the ones to bring about the change in our nation, so their involvement is paramount,” Bryan said.

Bryan said pupils have been supportive of the programme and continue to challenge themselves to explore their creativity in relevant, interesting, and worthwhile ways. “Students have responded well and are very interested in this initiative. They have been engaging in discussion among themselves, both formally and informally. They have worked along with their fathers to create videos on the topic, created quotations on the topic and are even interested in the topic of violence towards males as well.

“We launched with a Red Card Rape Culture Session in May 2021, with our upper school students engaged in meaningful discussion on the topic; and subsequently in September 2021 we repeated the event with our lower school students.

Both events were overwhelmingly successful. Based on the level of collaboration and work required, there was a need to have all stakeholders involved.

“We have had a heightened awareness throughout the college as we commemorated global events including International Day against the Elimination of Violence toward Women and International Women’s Day. Students and parents have been showing overwhelming support, wearing orange at each event.

We have also launched our She’s Royal Facebook page where the public can show their support and keep abreast of our activities. Other organisations have reached out to us indicating their willingness to partner with us in this fight,” Bryan said.

Raising awareness

The She’s Royal programme, Bryan explained, was developed and launched after the school’s principal, David Simon, felt pained by the increased violent crimes committed against women. Bryan said more must be done to raise awareness.

“Mr Simon felt the urge to do something, firstly as a male with a daughter, and, secondly, as the leader of an all-male educational institution. He felt committed to increase awareness of the students at the College, with the hope that there will be eventual and significant change, as it applies to how women and children are treated in this world. Since females are by far the main victims of GBV, Mr Simon felt the need to inspire the young males under his care, to be agents of change,” Bryan said.

Bryan said the school is abuzz as preparations are in place for upcoming activities. “For the first two weeks we have whole school discussions on the topic of GBV. This activity will be conducted on a class-by-class basis during our guidance period, on Wednesday of every week. This will be done in collaboration with our PTA, and in partnership with various professionals from a wide cross-section of careers.

“At present, we are working at increasing awareness even more. We are in the process of organising a walk around the Savannah, as they walk, students will display their self-designed banners adorned with quotations on the topic. The students will have an opportunity to express themselves in an artistic sense on this controversial topic,” Bryan said.

About She’s Royal

The She’s Royal Programme was officially launched in May 2021 with a Red Card Rape Culture Session. It was designed to bring awareness to the increase in the number of violent acts committed against women and children in society.

The She’s Royal Committee, formed in August 2021, comprises the college’s principal, teachers, representatives from the college’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and pupils. It was formulated as a core group to spearhead all initiatives of the programme at the College.

“The name ‘She’s Royal’ was inspired by Tarrus Riley’s iconic song, and a play on the words Queen’s Royal. This was chosen as the title of a holistic programme. The programme itself was conceptualised by the college’s principal, David Simon, after he saw the news of the death of Samantha Isaacs, who was killed by her son’s father in December 2017. He later committed suicide.

