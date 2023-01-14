SHE SINGS TOO!

At the close of last year, much to the surprise of many, pianist Johanna Chuckaree—known for her outstanding performance of Kes’ “Savannah Grass”, (among so many others)—took up a mic and released her first groovy soca song “Long Time”.
Wait, what?
“I have been singing for years now,” she told Kitcharee.
“I started singing early, as long as I have been playing the piano—over 30 years.
“I sang with both the Marionettes Youth and Senior Chorales and I sing at church, St Theresa’s RC, in Woodbrook.”
It was during the pandemic that Chuckaree released her first vocal track, “Pool Day”, in response to the beach restrictions. The song got a little traction, some people missed it altogether, but “Long Time”, written by Chuckaree and co-written and produced by Kyle Phillips of Badjohn Republic, is having better luck.
“There are many different parts of me, singing is one of them,” she said in response to the surprise reactions she gets for her other talent.
“A lot of musicians can sing and some singers play instruments.”
Don’t get it twisted though, Chuckaree still wants to be called the piano girl, thank you very much.
“That’s the name I use—D Piano Girl Johanna.
“Just the other day I put on my Instagram page ‘Johanna Chuckaree—Piano girl’, with a plus sign next to it.”
It was a joke; she wanted her fans to be aware that she was doing other things. She also wanted to see how they reacted to the change.
Jokes aside, Chuckaree the groovy soca singer is slightly edgier than Chuckaree the piano girl. Jeans and thigh high dresses have replaced the long gowns that she wears when tickling the ivories, and she seems to be having way too much fun doing this.
“I am doing something that was inside of me and bursting to come out.
“If I don’t get ideas like ‘Long Time’ out of my head, they would consume me.
“In the song, I am thinking of someone I want to be with. The song says ‘long time I feeling for a wine with you baby. Long time I want to wuk up with your energy.’”
For a masquerader, Chuckaree said, the song also represents a yearning to get back on the road for Carnival, following the pandemic, the freedom and the joy of seeing friends and family again.
Currently, the bulk of Chuckaree’s bookings are for her piano playing, but she has been asked to sing “Long Time” at a few gigs. She also had the plesaure of having her brother, pannist Johann, accompany her at an event last month.
Her family, including Johann are proud of her groovy soca debut. Even soca singer Erphaan Alves, Chuckaree’s good friend and music colleague, gave the song a nod. She described Alves and her brother Johann, as her inspirations.
With no idea of how far “Long Time” will take her in this Carnival season, Chuckaree is already looking further ahead.
“I have some other songs in mind that I definitely want to put out during the year. I can’t wait to hear what they sound like.
“It’s one thing to hear the song in your head and another to actually record it and listen.
“I hope to experiment with the music too. I have a curiousity about what different genres would sound like with each other. That’s how I tend to live my life, with childlike curiousity and wonder,” she said.
“I’m glad that I am getting to explore who this Johanna girl is and what she is becoming,” she added.