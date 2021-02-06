Sheppy, his inn and Betsy’s Hope

It’s a sunny Saturday at the Shepherd’s Inn Hotel on Old Store Bay Road, Crown Point, Tobago. Palm trees frame wooden cabins and a tempting pool glistens amidst the serenade of a groovy Nadia Batson soca tune from the hotel’s popular restaurant—Betsy’s Hope. All these elements instigate the perfect plunge into paradise. But first I must listen to the backstory of son of the soil of Tobago, Colin Shepherd, owner and mastermind behind the Shepherd’s Inn.
“My family used to have pigs and other animals when I was a child. My parents were farmers... So now you see why my hotel is called Shepherd’s Inn?” Shepherd, amicably known as Sheppy, tells me. We are sitting in Betsy’s Hope sipping on a banana cocktail. The tantalising aroma of meat on the grill penetrates the mask on my face but it serves as the most appropriate appetiser for the interesting journey of Sheppy and Shepherd’s Inn.
The tall man with a low haircut and signature smile is excited to tell his story. He takes me back to his old village of Delaford, Tobago and its rich history.
“You know where Delaford is? It’s a small fishing village set in the hills above King’s Bay on the Atlantic North Coast of Tobago,” Sheppy declares.
I know of Delaford’s rich history. The people call it Delas.
“This village raised me along with my parents. It is where I became a man. Church was a fundamental part of my upbringing. I used to go to the Streams of Power Pentecostal Church, it’s where I learned that before you lead you have to follow,” the humble host and proprietor recalls.
At the tender age of 14, Sheppy would make regular visits to Trinidad via the ferry to sell mangoes, breadfruit, crabs and chickens at the Port of Spain market. His family also raised pigs and goats and made a living from selling their meat and milk.
“Raising pigs on my family farm was a joy. The name of my hotel is actually the Irwin Shepherds Inn because it is my way of paying homage to the pigs that provided my needs and those of my family. Selling pork was a livelihood for us,” the business savvy man who got his first taste of business through his car rental business, Sheppy’s Auto Rentals, divulges.
As we leave Betsy’s Hope, a restaurant with a difference (not just the food but the ambience beckons), we walk through his boutique hotel and I notice the catchy names of the rooms. Like Crapaud and Rose Hill…
“What was the inspiration behind the names of the rooms?” I ask him.
Sheppy smiles widely...
“Almost everywhere in Delaford is a landmark. Growing up, my parents told me the stories behind my village. I would hear about the coins of King Louis of France in which Louis D’or (which is just before Delaford) is named after. That’s the name of the first room of the Shepherd’s Inn Hotel which is right around the corner from Delas which is the reception area,” Sheppy informs.
Then we encounter the Rose Hill room… Indeed we go back to Rose Hill, a beautiful hamlet set on a hill above Delaford. Settlers in Rose Hill were of Scottish descent.
Next onto the Windsor room… Windsor is a main street in Delaford named after the patron saint of the British Royal Family since the days of William the Conqueror.
“What about the Crapaud room?” I ask Sheppy curiously. I learn that this one is even more intriguing. “The early French settlers in Tobago named this village next to Delaford, Crapaud because of the many frogs in the wetlands and streams of this area. And then there is the Sai Papa room, named after the estate which was a traditional liming area for couples. This name was given by the late Mr Rosenwall, the last foreigner to own the estate. Uncle Aldwyn says rumour has it that it was the last plantation in which slaves were beaten just before emancipation,” the proud Tobagonian explains.
I am enlightened by this paradise laced with history. It is not often that you meet a man who honours his humble beginnings through his achievements.
“It was always my dream to create more than just a hotel experience for my customers. You see, I give you different angles of Tobago right here in Crown Point. I strongly believe that my vision will change the face of hospitality accommodation in Tobago. To me each of my guests is the most important person in the world and for this reason I give them the ultimate in service so that they want for nothing during their stay in Tobago,” the amicable man avows.
In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, while business is slower as borders are closed to international travel, Shepherd’s Inn is still a prime pick for local tourists from Trinidad.
“We have a great following from overseas but we offer a family atmosphere and great rates for local tourists so people are making Tobago and Shepherd’s Inn their staycation destination,” Sheppy states with a satisfying smile. He is happy to marry his heritage with his hospitality business—“I treasure my past and my path. I appreciate the small details and the role Delaford played in my development. Amidst the pandemic we must understand that every stage in life is contributory to our purpose in life.”
As we wrap up our discussion I realise there is so much more to Sheppy and Shepherd’s Inn than what meets the eye… So much more to a room than a riveting décor and once we dig deeper the perspective behind a pretty pool is revealed as well as the real wealth of our communities and culture!