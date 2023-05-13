Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

Shirvaughn Simmons

Artist Shirvaughn Simmons.

If you stare long enough at Shirvaughn Simmons’ portrait of the late Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste), you could almost hear him singing the lines for “Caribbean Man”. So accurate is her capture of the kaiso bard.

Simmons’ collection of portraits that feature local legends, has been growing. She has added Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis), Shadow (Winston Bailey), Singing Sandra (Sandra DesVignes-Millington), Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman) and Peter Minshall to her list over the years.

“Portraits are done on the people you want to remember. I think that it is important for the future generation to know who these Carnival personalities are,” the 41-year-old from Morvant told Kitcharee.

Peter Minshall

Artist Shirvaughn Simmons’ portraits of Carnival legends include masman Peter Minshall.

Simmons was a girl when she became interested in art.

“Somewhere around my teenage years I got disheartened,” she said.

After more than a decade of not producing, “during a very challenging period of my life”, Simmons revisited art in 2016.

She started with potraits, done in pencil, (soca singer Destra [Garcia] was her first portrait), which became her self-prescribed therapy.

Singing Sandra

Singing Sandra

“As an introvert by nature, being able to immerse myself into the process of creating was quite a helpful distraction, and so the details involved in achieving realistic work became my favourite escape,” she said.

The following year, Simmons tried her hand at acrylic painting of landscapes in Trinidad and Tobago. Then she moved to charcoal portraits. Her work has been evolving ever since and she readily admits that this reunion with her art is sweeter, the second time around.

The nights, following her shift at her full-time job, and on weekends, are when she is most creative.

Black Stalin

Black Stalin

“I always find time for my art. When I am in that trance, nothing bothers me, not even missing a meal.”

The mixed-media artist has sold several landscape paintings and commissioned portraits and has exhibited at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago over the years. She has also mounted a “Tribute to Culture”, a collection of portraits at Caesar’s Army Fete.

Simmons also pursued visual arts at The University of the West Indies and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree.

“I explored various forms of visual art, with my works selected for several school magazines,” she said.

“Presently, realism, is my preference, with portraits and figures as my subject of choice. The medium I use (which is usually mixed media), as well as scale, are determined by the resources available to me. Whether for my own enjoyment or for private commissions.”

That she is able to capture the likeness of her subjects is a compliment to the talented artist, and a testament of her commitment to her art.

“I am usually completely absorbed in using whatever I have to creatively capture a likeness. Every decision I make during the process, for reasons that are not always clear, is a direct reflection of me.”

Every artist a muse

For Simmons, it’s ordinary people who have overcome obstacles.

“They inspire and encourage me, as this is a true desire for myself.

“For me, the process of art-making plays an important role in that. And so, I, an ordinary overcomer, share my work, my method of overcoming, in hopes of encouraging someone else.”

Simmons is excited about presenting her 20½” x 26” piece of the Trinity Cathedral at the church’s 200th anniversary celebration on June 4.

“Making my way across Hart Street to the Public Library in Port of Spain, I would often take photographs of this towering historic structure, fascinated not only by its Gothic and Victorian styled architecture, but by the particular perspective of my view looking up from the street,” Simmons said of the church.

The artist wants to one day go full-time with her art, she said, and stage a solo exhibition.

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

Shirvaugh Simmons pays tributes to Carnival legends with her art

