JUST before Mayaro lies the small village of Rio Claro where Shiva Manick grew up. It was there that Shiva picked up the tabla from as early as he can remember and it was in Rio Claro that he nurtured his musical skills. Over the years he became proficient at playing the ancient instrument. Aside from being a musician, he now also juggles the roles of singer/songwriter and arranger.
Even if you’ve never heard his name, chances are you have heard his music. The full-time musician has played the tabla for audiences at countless events and as one of the founding members of Jamoo the Band, Shiva is also a pioneer of the World Music genre here in T&T which has given him the opportunity to align the tabla with various forms of eclectic music.