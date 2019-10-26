For many years, in pre-ancient times, humans walked barefooted. We evolved to feel the ground under our feet, and to develop thickened skin, known as calluses, that protected us from heat, cold and abrasion. Now, many of us walk on cushioned soles that take the place of calluses. Shoes have become a staple, yet some parties are still quite fond of not utilising them. Those cushioned shoes might also be changing the way we walk.