There is no place like home, especially during a pandemic.

So started veteran soca act KMC (Ken Marlon Charles) when he sat for a virtual interview with the Kitcharee on Tuesday to talk about his life, music and future plans.

During the late 90s and into the early 00s KMC was arguably the most in demand soca act on the Carnival circuit. His early 90s dancehall infused fete anthems “Soca Bashment”, “Kaya” and “Bashment to Carnival” are now soca standards.