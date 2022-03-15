Show your (Primary) Colours!

Jonathan Cumberbatch has many accomplishments of which he can be proud.
He is a human resources professional, chairman of the Employment Labour Relations Committee at the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce, an astute businessman and owner of an online antiques and collectables company.
But publishing his first book is the achievement which he cherishes the most.
The first-time author of a book of poems entitled Primary Colours believes that poetry is a broad banyan, with many branches. He recently chatted with the Express about his new book, his life as a poet and how his dream to publish his poems came true.
Cumberbatch gained an appreciation for the arts largely through his mother—a national art awardee in the 1950s. He hasn’t put down a book since winning a copy of Treasure Island” as an art prize in primary school. He also credits his teachers for giving him an appreciation of poetry.
Although the poems in Primary Colours date from his university years in the 1990s to early 2021, the collection took about four months to be published, along with its audio book and adapted manuscript for Kindles.
“A chance meeting in 2020 with an old acquaintance who had recently published, along with prodding from my children, compelled me to make the leap and put words out there. My poems have simply kept coming over the years, often inspired by an impactful observation, conversation, music or as an emotional urge that simply spouts out in written words to present itself.”
He continued: “Almost every poem in Primary Colours was once at least the length of a legal pad page, but has been pared down on every pass to speak to its individual essence only. Always, the intent has been to pin down the truth of my feelings being experienced at that time, or over time.”
“Primary Colours,” he added, “is meant to speak to the colours we may ascribe to our most visceral and immediate moments of flushed emotion. For example, infatuation, grief and joy. Some of the poems here may speak to specific colours but are not meant to be definitive.”
He said: “Some others seek to capture a reminiscence or reflection, and all collectively serve as a record of this past phase of my life, the kernels of wisdom gained and perhaps some insight in common with the reader.”
“One poem that arrived almost fully formed and continues to impact me is ‘To See You’. While not autobiographical, it was largely inspired by various meet-up dinners with my daughter over the years. She now lives in England and while there is Zoom, physical conversation remains treasured in my family and serves to inspire plans for the future. Poetry also has the ability to lend substance to often intangible feelings that we all experience from time to time,” Cumberbatch said.
‘Poetry still a relevant,
modern art’
Cumberbatch said poetry is still a culturally relevant and modern art. “Apart from Shakespeare, Walker, Walcott, Morrison and Plath in print, you may recall that the brilliant rap artist Kendrick Lamar received the Pulitzer Prize for his brilliant verses in 2018 and, of course, Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 for his body of inspirational and often abstractedly poetic work.
“And, of course, closer to home, there are the popular poetry slam/spoken word competitions. As with all things, greater exposure can only improve appreciation. I am not a psychologist, but I believe that any act of creative writing, once kept based on emotional truth, provides a personal therapeutic benefit or catharsis. With further application, a collection of creative work may in turn ultimately provide an honest and engaging self-portrait or statement from self to the world,” Cumberbatch said.
“It is now a tech-drenched world, but I believe the joy derived from reading remains significant and is universal. The pleasure may of course be improved when one becomes trained to spot and appreciate intended metaphors, pentameters and symbolism. The prevalence of online book groups has confirmed to me that people certainly seek more from what they read and also actively seek to improve on what they read and write.”
The author asserted that there are more books forthcoming within the next year or so. “We live in challenging times and perhaps as a clap back against the negativity, my trusty inner voice has nudged me to begin work on a collection of poems that seeks to explore various aspects of love, for example, romantic, familial, platonic, altruistic. It shall be titled ‘Valentine’s Day’ and is scheduled for release on that date in 2023. The idea of a poetry trilogy appeals to me.”
Primary Colours is now available locally at the Paper Based Bookshop and House of Creative People. It is also available on Amazon, Kindle and Audible.
Cumberbatch is the eldest of three children born to Archdeacon Kenneth Cumberbatch (now deceased) and his wife, Sybil Cumberbatch. He is a father with a daughter, Jade, and son, Tyler.
Cumberbatch has been a human resource professional for 29 years and currently serves as the vice-president, Human Resources and Administration, UTT. His online antiques and collectables company is called Belle Amande Ltd.