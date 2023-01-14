Shurwayne and Kernal get ready to ‘Rumble’

Former Road March winner Shurwayne Winchester is getting ready to “Rumble” with multiple Road March producer Kernal Roberts for a Carnival 2023 collaboration.
And even though “Rumble” is an unapologetic power soca, Winchester is shying away from calling it a Road March contender, preferring to “let the people make that decision”.
The Tobago-born singer couldn’t hide his excitement about the release of the songwhen Kitcharee caught up with him earlier this week, as he was making the rounds to different radio stations to promote the song.
“I was performing in Tobago and when I came off stage, Kernal was there,” he said about the birth of “Rumble”.
“Kernal said ‘Shurwayne I get it. I get it.
“He sent me a verse and a chorus, and when I was finished writing the song, he said that is it,”
For years Winchester said he wanted to work with Roberts.
“But everything has to happen in God’s timing.”
Last year, when Winchester got the opportunity to collaborate with David Rudder on the song “To Be Gonian”, it was another dream realised.
The two artistes can also be heard on the 2023 release “Bacchanal”.
“Tear Down”, a song with Azaryah (formerly Flipo) and “Fire Down Town” are Winchester’s other 2023 releases. Of “Fire Down Town” the artiste said it is his version of a pan song.
“Rumble”, Winchester said, is a song that tells the audience to take charge of what we have – the Mother of Carnival.
Both he and Roberts believe T&T Carnival has been receiving some competition for the title of Greatest Show on Earth, in other parts of the world.
“People are saying that territories like Jamaica, London and Miami are pushing hard with the culture. If we aren’t careful, T&T could be forced to fight for what is ours,” Roberts said.
He added that it was important to return to the “authentic” sound of power soca music and away from the jab jab type soca which has seen its own rise locally.
“We are not bashing any artistes for going along that vein, but Trinidad and Tobago once had an established sound and we feel it’s time for that sound to be owned by us, fueled by us and promoted by us,” said Roberts.
Winchester offered: “So, we have to rumble the road, rumble the stage. I want when people wave their rags over their heads, that it is their expression that this thing belongs to us. Defend it, not with violence, but with the music.”
Winchester is also looking forward to the return of his Premium Breakfast party Addiction, on February 12 at his SW Limited base in Arima.
“This year will be the tenth edition of Addiction,” he said.
“When I started this, I wanted to give partygoers an experience. I wanted people to come as strangers, and leave as family.
“I wanted it to be the type of party that if you mash someone’s foot while dancing, they would just grab your hand and put it up in the air to dance with you.”
One of the things Winchester has maintained over the years is the secrecy of the guest artiste list, until the party begins.
Some of the guest artistes over the years include Maxi Priest (Max Alfred Elliott), Alison Hinds, Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry, and Edwin Yearwood, to name a few.
“It is not about the artistes, it’s not about the DJ, it is about the patrons. They are the stars.”
“The ‘gonian in me want patrons to know that my house is their house. I treat the party like a harvest – people must feel good to say ‘I eat out and drink out everything that man have yes.”
As a bonus, in celebration of the ten-year anniversary of Addiction, Winchester said patrons can look forward to a “supersized” feteing experience. So far, he said, people are excited about its return.
“People are excited. It is a joy. I thank God for the patrons. Addiction is my thank you to them.”